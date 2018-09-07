Dick Morris: Almost 30,000 Visitors from Mid-East Nations Overstayed Visas in 2017

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, 29,961 visitors to the United States from Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries overstayed their visas and stayed in the U.S.
Given the fact that the 9/11 hijackers were in the U.S. on visa overstays, this negligence is alarming.
Do you think we need to be tougher on people who overstay their visas?
ICE can easily identify these visa overstays and deport them, but has not done so.
Sixty-five percent of the visa overstays were by tourists or business travelers.
Thirty-one percent were here on student visa.
The remainder were on other visas.
Over a dozen countries had nationals in the U.S. on overstayed visas.
They include:
Saudi Arabia – 4630
Turkey – 4348
Pakistan – 3058
Egypt – 2,724
Iraq – 1465
Kuwait – 1357
Iran – 1087
Lebanon – 940
Syria – 854
Morocco – 790
Sudan – 742
United Arab Emirates – 725
Yemen – 654
Algeria – 452
Djibouti – 452
Jordan – 369
Afghanistan – 360
Libya – 314
Qatar – 303
Tunisia – 256
Mauritania – 182
Oman – 135
Bahrain – 112
Somalia – 56
We need to realize that these visa overstays are people whose names, addresses, photographs, fingerprints, and other bio-scan information is readily available to the ICE.
The fact that we have not deported them is outrageous and we need to make sure the ICE is not so careless with our security in the future.
