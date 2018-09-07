Dick Morris: Almost 30,000 Visitors from Mid-East Nations Overstayed Visas in 2017

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, 29,961 visitors to the United States from Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries overstayed their visas and stayed in the U.S.

Given the fact that the 9/11 hijackers were in the U.S. on visa overstays, this negligence is alarming.

Do you think we need to be tougher on people who overstay their visas? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

ICE can easily identify these visa overstays and deport them, but has not done so.

Sixty-five percent of the visa overstays were by tourists or business travelers.

TRENDING: UFC Champ Goes on Vulgar Tirade Against Nike Over Kaepernick Deal

Thirty-one percent were here on student visa.

The remainder were on other visas.

Over a dozen countries had nationals in the U.S. on overstayed visas.

They include:

Saudi Arabia – 4630

Turkey – 4348

Pakistan – 3058

Egypt – 2,724

Iraq – 1465

Kuwait – 1357

RELATED: Opinion: Open Borders Bring a Higher Risk of Disease

Iran – 1087

Lebanon – 940

Syria – 854

Morocco – 790

Sudan – 742

United Arab Emirates – 725

Yemen – 654

Algeria – 452

Djibouti – 452

Jordan – 369

Afghanistan – 360

Libya – 314

Qatar – 303

Tunisia – 256

Mauritania – 182

Oman – 135

Bahrain – 112

Somalia – 56

We need to realize that these visa overstays are people whose names, addresses, photographs, fingerprints, and other bio-scan information is readily available to the ICE.

The fact that we have not deported them is outrageous and we need to make sure the ICE is not so careless with our security in the future.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.