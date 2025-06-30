Man Arrested by Capitol Police After Interfering with Senate Debate on 'Big Beautiful Bill'

A Florida man was arrested Sunday by Capitol Police for creating a ruckus as members of the U.S. Senate discussed and debated the merits of the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Live video footage from the Senate floor showed Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders finishing speaking just as the man, identified as Allen D. Rogers, began shouting from the Senate Gallery.

“You people are awful!” he yelled. “You’re awful!”

Senate interrupted by someone screaming: You people are awful pic.twitter.com/7PgCJEHCuY — Acyn (@Acyn) June 29, 2025

Seconds later, the senator presiding over the hearing, Republican Dave McCormick, started banging a gavel and saying, “The Sergeant at Arms will restore order in the galley.”

Rogers, the Florida man, was subsequently arrested for unlawful conduct after he refused to comply with police orders.

“At approximately 7:00 p.m., our officers arrested a man who started being disruptive in the Senate Galleries,” the U.S. Capitol Police confirmed in a statement to Frank Thorp V of NBC News.

“Allen D. Rogers of Florida was arrested for Unlawful Conduct after he refused to obey our lawful orders to stop the disruption,” the statement continued.

Will the “Big Beautiful Bill” pass? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The disruption came after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, used a trick earlier in the weekend to delay the start of discussion/debate.

“Schumer … forced clerks on the Senate floor to read aloud the entirety of the Senate GOP’s version of Trump’s megabill on Saturday,” according to Fox News. “In all, reading the 940-page legislative behemoth bled well into Sunday and took nearly 16 hours.”

After the conclusion of the stunt, he published a post to the social media platform X accusing Republicans of not having read the bill.

I know damn well the Republicans haven’t read this bill. So, we’re going to make them. pic.twitter.com/wGk2LjvIjw — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 29, 2025

“I just got off the floor,” he said. “Republicans are squirming. I know damn well they haven’t read the bill. So we’re gonna make them.”

Ironically, Schumer owed credit to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson for the delay tactic.

“The last time Senate clerks were forced to read the entirety of a bill on the floor was in 2021, when [Johnson] similarly objected and demanded that former President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Act be read aloud,” Fox News noted.

What lay ahead for the Senate following Schumer’s delay tactic and Sunday’s disruption was 20 hours of debate reportedly evenly divided between Democratic and Republican senators.

Fox News speculated that Democrats would “squeeze every second from their allotted time” to further delay passage of the bill, while certain Republicans would “likely only use a couple of hours at most.”

When it comes to the Big-Not-So-Beautiful Bill, I’m asking one simple question: Will the deficit be higher or lower next year?

The answer is clear: higher. That’s why I’m voting no, and I urge my colleagues to ask themselves the same question before they vote. pic.twitter.com/9hjuePQRIW — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 29, 2025

Those Republicans would be the “Big Beautiful Bill’s” right-wing opponents, such as Sen. Rand Paul.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.