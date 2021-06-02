News
News

Man Arrested in Seattle for Allegedly Attempting to Join ISIS and Plotting Terror Attack on Pride Parade

Erin Coates June 2, 2021 at 10:28am

A Seattle man was arrested Friday trying to board an international flight to allegedly join the Islamic State terror group in order to engage in violent acts of terrorism, according to federal officials.

Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested at Sea-Tac International Airport following a lengthy federal investigation into his attempts to join the terror group, according to KOMO-AM.

“As alleged, Williams was determined to support ISIS either by traveling overseas to join and fight with the terrorist organization, or by conducting an attack here in the United States,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said.

“The FBI was just as determined to stop him.”

Trending:
AZ House Committee Votes to Strip Secretary of State of Roles After She Slammed 2020 Election Audit

The suspect reportedly tried to convince a friend to join him in a suicide attack on the Seattle Pride parade.

He allegedly planned to drive a semi-truck through the parade, mowing down marchers and spectators, before jumping out and opening fire on the crowd.

“It’s one of the biggest pride parades in the United States,” Williams said, according to his case file.

Are you afraid of more Americans wanting to join the terror group?

“Plus, after COVID hits, there is going to be tons of people wanting to go to the gay pride parade.”

He reportedly gave up the plan after his friend declined to join him.

Williams’ family and faith community contacted law enforcement over their concern about his radicalization.

Court documents showed that Williams wanted to “become a terrorist for real.”

“This defendant proved persistent in his efforts to join ISIS — speaking with enthusiasm about acts of horrific bloodshed in the Middle East and here at home,” acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington, Tessa Gorman, said.

Related:
Ted Cruz Travels to Israel, Posts 'Heartbreaking' Photos of What Hamas Did to an Elderly Woman

“I want to commend those citizens who contacted law enforcement — including his family and faith community — expressing concerns about the defendant’s radicalization. Their courage to speak up and work with law enforcement was important to ensure public safety,” she added, according to ABC News.

A Seattle-area mosque had contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation with concerns about Williams in November because they had become aware that he was deeply involved with the terror group’s propaganda.

When he spoke to FBI agents following his arrest, Williams reportedly said he intended to become an “executioner” or a “machine-gunner” for ISIS.

“It doesn’t matter what you guys do to me. I get rewarded for it,” Williams told FBI agents, according to the complaint.

“I want to die. We love our deaths more than you love your lives.”

He is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. He could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




Man Arrested in Seattle for Allegedly Attempting to Join ISIS and Plotting Terror Attack on Pride Parade
Fauci Calls Masks 'Not Really Effective in Keeping Out Virus' in Newly Released Email
Here Are the Giant Corporations Pushing the LGBT Agenda as 'Pride Month' Begins
Newly Declassified Emails Show Fauci's Correspondence with Chinese Official - Report
GOP Congresswoman Reveals She Was Victimized by a Disturbing Attack
See more...

Conversation