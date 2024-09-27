A man says he was asked to leave a restaurant over his facial disfigurements, but claims the story staff gave him was “hard to believe.”

Oliver Bromley, a 42-year-old United Kingdom native, has numerous tumors on his face and body from Neurofibromatosis Type 1. The condition causes the benign growths to appear on nerve endings.

In some people, like Bromley, the tumors can become disfiguring and nearly impossible to hide.

According to Southwark News, in August Bromley was receiving specialized care at an area hospital and decided he wanted something other than hospital food to eat.

Bromley was feeling better and opted for a local restaurant, but after returning to the eatery with some money he was given a shocking response from waitstaff.

“I went in and saw a ‘cash-only’ sign so I went to get some cash out,” Bromley said to Southwark News.

“I then went back into the restaurant to place my order and the gentleman behind the counter said ‘Unfortunately there’s been some complaints about you – the way you look, you’re scaring the customers,'” he relayed.

Bromley, well aware of his looks and used to the typical responses to his condition, was left floored.

“I’ve never been treated in such an overtly discriminatory way before,” Bromley said. “So they asked me to leave and that was obviously very upsetting.”

That wasn’t the only thing about the encounter didn’t sit right with Bromley, who says the restaurant’s claim of upset customers doesn’t hold water.

“The time that had lapsed between my first entry in the restaurant and the time when I went back after drawing the money was about two minutes,” Bromley said. “So I failed to understand how they thought that they could suggest that people had made complaints about me because I hadn’t been in there long enough.

“All I wanted to do was have a meal.”

Watch the full interview with Bromley below.

NOTE: Some viewers may find the following images jarring.







Bromley reported the rejection to the Metropolitan Police, and officers documented it as a hate crime under he country’s 2010 Equalities Act. The police force said it can do nothing more than document Bromley’s report and contact those involved.

Trading Standards and the Southwark Council were contacted by Southwark News about the incident but both said it was strictly a police matter.

Bromley says he is not out for vengeance against the restaurant, but instead just wants more understanding.

“I’m not interested in gaining anything out of this,” he said. “I’ve got no grudge against them, I’m not trying to name and shame them – or get any form of retribution.

“I was angry at the time, but let’s try and prevent it from happening again.”

