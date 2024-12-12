Man Who Shot Kindergartners Revealed as One of Liberals' Favorite People

A deranged man who shot two kindergartners in California checks all the boxes for the ideal man according to the left.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported, 56-year-old Glenn Litton walked into Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo, California, on Dec. 4 and shot two children — a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old; he then turned the gun on himself.

Litton told school officials that he wanted to meet to talk about enrolling his grandchild before shots rang out.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea stated Litton had a typed note on his body where he wrote the Seventh-Day Adventist Church was responsible for the United States’ “genocide” and “oppression” in Palestine and denounced its involvement in Yemen.

Litton was a convicted felon who could not purchase a firearm, so he reportedly used a ghost gun. It is also believed that Litton was homeless.

The Mail reported, law enforcement had documented Litton’s problems with mental illness, dating to when he was a teenager, despite no actual diagnosis being given.

Butte County District Attorney Michael L. Ramsey said, in recent years, Litton would write about his plans for a “non-specific mass incident” and look online for explosives and guns.

Honea mentioned Litton claimed to be a part of a group called “The International Alliance,” which does not actually exist.

Litton did not know either child he shot, and it is clear from his writings that his motivation stemmed from actions in the Middle East.

KCRA-TV reported, both children have “very long road ahead of them in terms of recovery,” according to Honea. Five-year-old Elias Wolford was shot in the abdomen, and 6-year-old Roman Mendez was also shot twice.

A GiveSendGo has been set up for the children.

Please pray for Roman Mendez (aged 6) and Elias Wolford (aged 5) who were shot by an anti-Semitic pro-Palestinian activist, Glenn Litton (aged 56) at the Feather River School of Seventh Day Adventists, Butte County, CA. The shooter’s manifesto: “I, Lieutenant Glenn Litton of… pic.twitter.com/7y76qG8ss6 — Rev. Matthew Y. Suh, MD MPH (@mattsuhmd) December 8, 2024

To drive this point home, it does seem Litton possessed many traits of the leftists’ ideal man.

He was homeless and clearly mentally ill.

He was a radical convinced that he must take the most vile and evil measures.

It is not the right who keeps invoking the language of genocide for U.S. actions abroad; it is the left.

It is the left who coddle mental illness and attack Christians.

California officials studying Litton shouldn’t be aghast with his actions as he simply understood the left’s message.

When will the left actually have to own up to their rhetoric that endangers the lives of our officials and innocent children?

