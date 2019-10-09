Man Sings to 86-Year-Old Mother-in-Law with Alzheimer's To Make Her Feel at Ease

Music can be a powerful therapy tool for those who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

According to the Mayo Clinic, listening to or singing songs can help relieve stress and reduce both anxiety and agitation.

A man in Doncaster, England, shared how much of an impact music can have on his 86-year-old mother-in-law in a now-viral video.

He arrived to his mother-in-law’s house on a Sunday morning.

He originally meant to take her to church, but she had reportedly forgotten what day it was, so he decided to take her to lunch instead.

Before she came to the door, the loving son-in-law knew exactly how to brighten her day.

As she opened the door, he began serenading her with the song, “I Love You Because.”

The 86-year-old’s face beamed as her son-in-law sang the sweet chorus.

She even joined him, as a big smile spread across her face.

“But most of all I love you ’cause you’re you,” the two belted out together, clearly enjoying themselves.

The heartwarming moment shared between the two is a great example of how music can help ease those who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.

Research shows that music can be calming for those with Alzheimer’s because memories associated with music are located in different areas of the brain than the areas that are typically affected by the degenerative disease.

“Music can also benefit caregivers by reducing anxiety and distress, lightening the mood, and providing a way to connect with loved ones who have Alzheimer’s disease — especially those who have difficulty communicating,” Dr. Jonathan Graff-Radford wrote on the Mayo Clinic website.

“Keep in mind that music might not affect your loved one’s cognitive status or quality of life,” he cautioned.

For those considering using music to help a loved one who has Alzheimer’s, Graff-Radford suggested thinking about their musical preferences, avoiding overstimulation, encouraging movement and singing along.

