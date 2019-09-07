Moms Are Ugly-Crying Watching Michael Bublé’s 'Forever Now' Music Video as Kids Go Back to School

For parents with school-aged children, the back-to-school season is often bittersweet.

Excitement and anticipation for a fresh year of learning is mixed with the ache of knowing a child is one year closer to growing up and moving away.

The sentimental music video “Forever Now” by Michael Bublé has plenty of parents and grandparents in tears as they contemplate the children they have loved throughout the years.

The video does not feature any children but focuses instead on a child’s bedroom — that sweet space where a child lives and grows right before our eyes.

The video takes the viewer on a childhood journey, starting with a set of boxes that need unpacking in order to prepare for a baby.

TRENDING: Trump Accuser Drops Lawsuit After Video Seems to Contradict Her Story

“I just met you, seems like yesterday,” Bublé sings. “You opened up your eyes and I recognized your face. You know that you’re the one that we’ve been waiting for; we’re gonna keep you safe.”

As the song moves forward, the room is transformed into a child’s bedroom filled with a proper bed and toys. A bicycle and a computer make their appearance in the bedroom along with a desk and a backpack, indicating the small child is growing up.

“I’m always gonna lift you up. And I’m never gonna let you down. No matter what you do I’m forever proud of you. I love you forever now,” Bublé sings in the heartfelt chorus.

Eventually, moving boxes appear once again, leaving the aching impression that the child has grown up and moved on. The room is then returned to a nursery, pink this time, perhaps a vision of what is yet to come.

The video was published in March, but has sparked interest online as children and college-aged kids head off to school.

So my mom sent me this and now I’m ugly crying cause I miss her and my kids are growing uphttps://t.co/8SXqXvtHc5 — Average Wife queen of boxes (@drivethruadvice) August 25, 2019

“So my mom sent me this and now I’m ugly crying cause I miss her and my kids are growing up,” one mom posted on Twitter.

RELATED: After 24 Years Apart, Homeless Father Reunited with Adult Daughters: 'I'm in Heaven'

I can’t sit through forever now by Michael bublé w out bawling my eyes out:) goody — *• αℓεאเα ❁ (@aalexiagarciaa) September 1, 2019

“I can’t sit through forever now by Michael bublé w out bawling my eyes out,” wrote another.

Bublé has three children, Noah (2013), Elias (2016) and Vida (2018) with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

He has spoken openly about the major perspective shift he experienced after Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

Bublé put his career on the backburner, not caring whether or not he ever returned to the stage.

Noah is currently cancer-free, and while Bublé does still work and perform, he makes sure his family is his number one priority.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.