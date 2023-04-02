Man Has Trick to Track Down Stolen Truck, Shoots Thief Dead When He Finds It: Police

What began as a vehicle theft ended up in a deadly shooting last week after an Apple AirTag was used to track down the stolen truck.

The incident took place Wednesday in San Antonio, according to KHOU.

San Antonio Police Department spokesman Nick Soliz said the truck was reported stolen at about 1 p.m., according to CBS.

He said three members of the family to which the truck belonged used an AirTag to track the truck to a San Antonio strip mall.

Soliz said the individual had stolen the truck not expecting to be found.







“Little did he know that it was tagged with an Apple AirTag,” Soliz said, according to KHOU.

“They tried to confront the suspect who they saw in their vehicle,” Soliz said.

“I don’t know if an argument happened, but we know that during this time [the truck owner] believes that a firearm may have been pulled by the suspect,” he said.

Soliz said the victim of the theft told police that that action prompted “a firefight,” according to MySanAntonio.

Police said the truck theft ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed the suspect using an AirTag. https://t.co/p0NG97AGJv — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 31, 2023

Soliz said that police believe only the owner of the truck fired a weapon. KHOU reported that multiple bullet casings had been marked as evidence.

The owner of the truck shot and killed the suspect, Soliz said.

Soliz said the victim of the theft was taken in for questioning, but police do not expect to charge him with a crime.

However, Soliz said this might not be something to copy.

“If you are to get your vehicle stolen, I know that it’s frustrating, but please do not take matters into your own hands like this,” he said, according to KHOU, adding “It’s never safe as you can see by this incident.”

According to KSAT-TV, the shooting victim was identified as Andrew John Herrera.

