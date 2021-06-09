News
Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings speaks during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on Online Platforms and Market Power on July 29, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Graeme Jennings - Pool / Getty Images)

Marco Rubio Just Got a Prominent Challenger for 2022 Senate Race

Dillon Burroughs June 9, 2021 at 7:08am

Florida Democratic Rep. Val Demings announced on Wednesday she has officially launched her campaign for Senate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

“I’m running for U.S. Senate because I will never tire of standing up for what is right,” Demings tweeted.

“Never tire of serving Florida. Never tire of doing good,” she added.

Demings said in her campaign launch video, “Unlike some in Washington, I never tired of standing up for what I believe is right, because no one is above the law.”

The congresswoman added, “But it turns out, there are some in Washington who prefer the same old tired ways of doing business.

“I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: Never tired.”

Demings was Orlando’s police chief from 2007 through 2011, and has been in the House since 2017.

She was previously announced among the women on President Joe Biden’s shortlist of potential vice presidential candidates.

Her political profile among Democrats was also boosted by serving as a House impeachment manager.

“I’ve received so many calls and texts and emails, and have been stopped when I’m out and about by people who are asking me that very same question. Matter of fact, they think I should run for statewide office and maybe challenge the governor, or challenge Sen. Rubio next year,” she told Politico in April.

“I’m seriously considering a statewide run. And we’ll see what happens,” she said.

She voiced similar thoughts in an April statement to The Hill.

“I am strongly considering a statewide race and grateful for the countless messages of support and encouragement that I have received from people in every part of Florida,” Demings said.

As recently as May, Demings also considered a challenge to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I would’ve supported her running for governor, but this is the right fit for her and for us,” Alex Sink, a Democratic state senator who lost the 2010 gubernatorial election to now-Sen. Rick Scott, told Politico.

“She’s going to draw a contrast between who she is and how she represents Florida vs. Marco Rubio, who a lot of people where I live never see him,” Sink said.

