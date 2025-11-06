Share
Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on 'The View' to Excoriate Her Own Party: 'You're Taking My Job'

 By Bryan Chai  November 6, 2025 at 3:42am
The once-promising marriage between Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Republican Party appears to be headed for a nasty divorce.

Greene — who rose to prominence as one of the loudest and staunchest supporters of President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement — has been headed down this path for a while now.

The outspoken Greene has been excoriating her own Republican Party over the last month, particularly raging about the ongoing government shutdown and the battle over healthcare premiums.

(In a clear break from her party line, Greene doesn’t seem too interested in blaming Democrats for the shutdown.)

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

Will MTG eventually leave the GOP?

Greene has also gone on record to say that Trump is “losing support” over the myriad issues afflicting the GOP right now.

But none of those outbursts drew quite the level of condemnation that Greene’s stunt on Tuesday engendered, when she appeared on highly-maligned ABC talk show “The View” for a shockingly friendly (not towards Republicans) conversation.

You can watch the full episode here, but below are some of the more viral clips of Greene’s that have been making the rounds on social media.

Here’s Greene implying that pro-MAGA social media accounts are paid shills (a claim that the left had a particular field day with):

Here’s Greene throwing Speaker of the House Mike Johnson under a bus:

In fact, things got so chummy on the show, Joy Behar offered for Greene to join the Democratic Party (which she politely declined, sort of):

For their part, the co-hosts of “The View” were generally pretty gushing over Greene — a far, far cry from how they treat just about anyone else with an “R” next to their name.

“So Trump is reportedly calling his MAGA cronies, because they say that you’re slamming Republicans,” Behar said. “You’re taking my job.”

Interestingly enough, Greene doubled down on her “View” appearance on social media, taking particular umbrage with “Republican men.”

“Here is my voting card and nothing has changed about me, I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY,” Greene posted before her appearance.

She added: “Sorry, I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands that I, as a woman, don’t remain seen but not heard.”

On Wednesday, Greene further lambasted her own party — and the president’s fondness for memes — following the Democrats’ strong showing during the Tuesday elections.

“You can’t meme and throw red meat rants and interviews and get your way out of this,” Greene posted. “These people are serious and only support action, they are done with words.

“And I completely agree with them.”

Share
