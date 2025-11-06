Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on 'The View' to Excoriate Her Own Party: 'You're Taking My Job'

The once-promising marriage between Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Republican Party appears to be headed for a nasty divorce.

Greene — who rose to prominence as one of the loudest and staunchest supporters of President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement — has been headed down this path for a while now.

The outspoken Greene has been excoriating her own Republican Party over the last month, particularly raging about the ongoing government shutdown and the battle over healthcare premiums.

(In a clear break from her party line, Greene doesn’t seem too interested in blaming Democrats for the shutdown.)

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

I was not in Congress when all this Obamacare, “Affordable Care Act” bullshit started. I got here in 2021. As a matter of fact, the ACA made health insurance UNAFFORDABLE for my family after it was passed, with skyrocketing premiums higher than our house payment. Let’s just say… pic.twitter.com/hKH7pPh6CG — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 6, 2025

You left out that I said I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President’s executive orders. And I demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is to build the off-ramp off Obamacare and the ACA tax… https://t.co/eiY6M8tJyD — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 28, 2025

Greene has also gone on record to say that Trump is “losing support” over the myriad issues afflicting the GOP right now.

But none of those outbursts drew quite the level of condemnation that Greene’s stunt on Tuesday engendered, when she appeared on highly-maligned ABC talk show “The View” for a shockingly friendly (not towards Republicans) conversation.

You can watch the full episode here, but below are some of the more viral clips of Greene’s that have been making the rounds on social media.

Here’s Greene implying that pro-MAGA social media accounts are paid shills (a claim that the left had a particular field day with):

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene just admitted on The View that there are PAID MAGA INFLUENCERS. “I think there’s a lot of paid social media influencers… they’re all MAGA accounts, and they all attacked me when I said I was coming on this show.” Did she just expose the whole… pic.twitter.com/qJudZliN0G — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 4, 2025

Here’s Greene throwing Speaker of the House Mike Johnson under a bus:

Marjorie Taylor Greene on The View: “I yelled at Mike Johnson last week. I hope he finally gives us a single healthcare policy… I shouldn’t have to go into a skiff to find the Republican healthcare plan.” Sunny Hostin: “Maybe there is no healthcare plan?” MTG: “You know what,… pic.twitter.com/jfl3SzkNDB — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 4, 2025

In fact, things got so chummy on the show, Joy Behar offered for Greene to join the Democratic Party (which she politely declined, sort of):

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene showed a softer side Tuesday as she broke repeatedly with President Trump and the GOP during an interview on “The View” — calling for “women of maturity” to unite. pic.twitter.com/fltc087CLE — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2025

For their part, the co-hosts of “The View” were generally pretty gushing over Greene — a far, far cry from how they treat just about anyone else with an “R” next to their name.

“So Trump is reportedly calling his MAGA cronies, because they say that you’re slamming Republicans,” Behar said. “You’re taking my job.”

Interestingly enough, Greene doubled down on her “View” appearance on social media, taking particular umbrage with “Republican men.”

There are pathetic Republican men (mostly paid social media influencers) attacking me for going on Bill Maher’s show and The View. Here is my voting card and nothing has changed about me, I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY. Sorry I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands… pic.twitter.com/Y29SqL0M1b — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 31, 2025

“Here is my voting card and nothing has changed about me, I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY,” Greene posted before her appearance.

She added: “Sorry, I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands that I, as a woman, don’t remain seen but not heard.”

On Wednesday, Greene further lambasted her own party — and the president’s fondness for memes — following the Democrats’ strong showing during the Tuesday elections.

If you don’t understand, yesterdays election results, here are the groups that Republicans have disenfranchised: 1. America First America Only. 2. MAHA. 3. Americans suffering from high cost of living, rising food and energy prices, and leaving them out to dry with no plan on… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 5, 2025

“You can’t meme and throw red meat rants and interviews and get your way out of this,” Greene posted. “These people are serious and only support action, they are done with words.

“And I completely agree with them.”

