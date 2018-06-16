Mark Levin Calls for Special Counsel To Investigate Comey

Top-rated radio host Mark Levin has some choice words for the American public regarding the scandal surrounding former FBI Director James Comey.

“I believe (Comey) knew everything that was going on. But he’s able to play rope-a-dope you see because we don’t have a special counsel investigating the FBI. We don’t have a special counsel investigating the Department of Justice,” Levin said Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

Levin said he considers the federal government more of a threat than any foreign nation to America’s democratic process.

“It amazes me that the greatest threat to our electoral system still remains and the greatest threat to the electoral system in the last cycle was not a foreign government,” he said.

“They are always trying to screw around with us and we always have to step up to that. It was our own government,” Levin continued.

Levin concluded his statements by criticizing the lack of a special counsel to handle this investigation without bias.

“The idea that we don’t have a special counsel, number one to look at the real criminal activity and number two that we don’t have a special commission to look at this and figure out what we need to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again, is absolutely appalling to me,” he explained.

But this is not the first time in that Levin has ripped into Comey for the events that transpired under his leadership. In April, Levin gave Comey’s character and behavior a scathing review.

“Comey’s like a bad rash. He just won’t go away. He’s appearing on all these programs and I expect he will be appearing on airport radar and sonograms very shortly,” Levin said. “I think he’s done enormous damage to himself. He’s exposing himself to the American people as a very petty, superficial man.”

With the release of the IG report, it would seem that Comey — and the rest of those responsible for the FBI scandal — will finally begin to answer for what they have done.

.@marklevinshow weighs in on IG report: The firing of FBI Director Comey was not only warranted, it has now been defended. It also raises the question, why didn’t @BarackObama fire him? @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/MiyAOjMEfp — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) June 15, 2018

Levin, who is also the host of his own show “Life, Liberty, and Levin” on Fox News, frequently gives interviews on other shows. In one such interview Thursday on “Hannity,” Levin ripped into the behavior of the FBI as a whole, including their rampant biases and leaking of classified information.

“There is not a single pro-Trump text. There’s not a single anti-Hillary text. There’s not a single pro-Trump senior FBI official. There’s not a single anti-Hillary FBI official,” Levin argued. “This was a cabal.”

“And what these people had as their purpose, to interfere with a presidential election. They interfered with this presidential election worse than the Russian could say have ever dreamed of. And I am no fan of Vladimir Putin and the Russians.”

Comey and his comrades interfered in the presidential campaign https://t.co/uWmauR7jZk — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 15, 2018

Levin’s commented heavily on the crimany nature of FBI leaks: “James Comey’s FBI, there was collusion. … Giving gifts and tickets to sporting events and golf outings in exchange, apparently, for leaks. You have a culture of leaks at the FBI. The buck stops with Comey. This is Comey. Comey disgraced. … Have you ever heard of an FBI like this? You have obstruction.”

“The problem isn’t ‘Joe FBI Agent’ or ‘Sally FBI Agent.’ The problem is Jim Comey. The problem is McCabe. The problem is Strzok. The problem is Page. The problem is that whole crowd,” he continued.

Levin concluded by telling Hillary she would be in an orange jumpsuit if it weren’t for Jim Comey’s illegal email use and criminal protection and that she “should thank God for that.”

