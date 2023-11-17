Marvel Fans Furious After Report Disney in Talks with Pedro Pascal to Play Iconic Character

There may be a new Mr. Fantastic, and Marvel fans are not happy about it.

Deadline reported actor Pedro Pascal might be stepping into the “Fantastic Four” role, as negotiations are supposedly “headed in the right direction.”

Pascal has been building quite a fandom for himself as he has been featured in lauded pop culture roles, such as the titular protagonist from “The Mandalorian” and the main protagonist of HBO’s horror series, “The Last of Us.”

Despite those credentials, fans appeared less than thrilled with Pascal’s possibly portraying the patriarch of Marvel’s First Family.

Actor John Krasinski previously played the role during a brief cameo in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and fans were quick to take to social media to state they want “The Office” star back.

So much so, Krasinski began treading on X after rumors swirled Wednesday.

“Really not understanding why MARVEL doesn’t just give the Reed Richards role to John Krasinski. He’s already played a variant of Mr. Fantastic. Just give him the role,” one user wrote.

Really not understanding why MARVEL doesn’t just give the Reed Richards role to John Krasinski. He’s already played a variant of Mr. Fantastic. Just give him the role. — Angry Panthers Fan (@VicDaGreat94) November 15, 2023

Another user bluntly stated, “John is infinitely better for the role.”

John is infinitely better for the role. I’m just tired of seeing pedro in everything. Like dang, other actors exist. — Adam (@The_Fat_Fury) November 16, 2023

With another stating Krasinski “deserves another shot at Mr. Fantastic.”

@johnkrasinski deserves another shot at Mr. Fantastic. — Landon Berger (@Berger006) November 16, 2023

because this man fits the role and has the look and potential of reed, pedro does not and is just getting thrown into every project at this point. Ppl don’t want to see authentic comics. They just want to see their favorite actor forced into a role they don’t belong in. — Silversurgegamin (@Silversurgegam1) November 16, 2023

While fans clamor for Krasinki’s return, the actor previously stated in December 2022 there were no talks for it turning into a more robust or recurring role, according to entertainment site The Wrap.

“There aren’t any discussions at all, the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of ‘Jack Ryan,’” Krasinski stated.

“Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it.

“I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the ‘Doctor Strange’ set. I’m a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill,” he concluded.

The upcoming film is in pre-production and slated for May 2025 per IMDb.

