Marvel Star's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Texts That Could Blow Up Domestic Violence Trial: Report

That change in air pressure you just felt was the collective exhale of Disney and Marvel executives after a stunning new development could completely exonerate one of their most prized actors.

Jonathan Majors, who played “Kang the Conquerer” in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and is also tapped to reprise that villainous role for numerous upcoming films as a recurring “big bad” for Marvel’s mightiest heroes, was arrested on Saturday over domestic abuse allegations.

Majors, whose acting credits also include the Marvel/Disney television series “Loki” and the Rocky-spinoff franchise “Creed III,” was accused and arrested on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

Obviously, this could present a massive potential headache for the in-demand, ubiquitous actor. But new developments could spell some good news for the 33-year-old actor.

TMZ is reporting that Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer, provided the outlet with alleged texts purporting to show that the alleged victim was actually not a victim at all.

The alleged texts procured by TMZ do appear to show a contrite response to Majors’ arrest.

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this,” one of the purported texts to Majors reads. “They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.

The unnamed source of these texts, simply described as a woman that Majors had some sort of relationship with, appeared to be referencing police or other authorities when calling out “they.”

“I’m so angry that they did [arrest you],” the texts continue. “And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.”

TMZ does note that the entire incident reportedly started when the unnamed woman saw another woman texting Majors and wanted to know who it was.

“I love you,” one of the texts said.

“They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed,” another text reads.

The woman sending the texts also implied that the strangulation charges, specifically, were bunk and that she wanted those charges dismissed and scrubbed.

Even when the allegations and arrest first surfaced, Majors’ legal team strongly denied any wrongdoing.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Chaudhry originally said after the arrest. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” a different, unnamed representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

Chaudhry also added that the only reason that Majors was even arrested was for procedural reasons.

“All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” Chaudhry said. “The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested.”

If those texts are eventually verified, it’s hard to see the charges not getting dropped.

