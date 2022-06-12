Massive Migrant Caravan Marches Toward US with LGBT Flags Flying as Mexican President Snubs Biden at Summit

Thousands of migrants are making their way through Mexico to the American border, with some waving rainbow flags in support of the LGBT agenda.

According to Fox News, the migrants — who numbered up to 10,000 at one point — are no longer traveling in one massive group because many of them were given documents allowing them to travel legally in Mexico.

However, the caravan still accounts for about 6,000 would-be migrants, The New York Times reported Saturday.

Although Mexico is in theory arresting migrants who do not have legal status to travel to the American border, those hoping to enter the U.S. band together in large groups in the hopes that officials will not stop them, the Times noted.

Last week, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador boycotted the Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles, because U.S. President Joe Biden did not invite Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua, according to ABC News.

“I believe in the need to change the policy … of exclusion, of the desire to dominate for no reason and not respect the sovereignty of countries, the independence of each country, and it will not be a summit of the Americas without the participation of all countries in the Americas,” López Obrador said.

Biden had hoped to use the summit to nail down an agreement on migration, The Washington Post reported.

A Mexican official said many traveling in the newest caravan are following the rules.

“A good part of those who make up the caravan already have documentation,” said Natalia Gómez Quintero, a spokeswoman for Mexico’s National Institute for Migration told the Times.

LGBT flags have appeared in the crowd heading north, according to the Times. One gay migrant said he had suffered in his home country.

“In Venezuela, and in the neighborhoods of Caracas, we’re not accepted,” Yeider Rodríguez said told the Times. “We have to repress ourselves, to pretend to be something we’re not.”

On Monday, Fox News interviewed a Haitian migrant whose name was not used.

The Haitian migrant said Biden had promised to let migrants stay in the U.S. once they reached the border.

“Now we need him to keep his promise,” the migrant said.

“He promised the Haitian community he will help them,” the migrant said. “He will recall Title 42. He will help us have real asylum.”

Title 42 is a public health rule that allows federal authorities to quickly expel illegal migrants because of the possibility they could be carrying a contagious disease — in this case, the coronavirus.

The Biden administration planned to end the use of Title 42 last month, but the move was blocked in court.

