Matt Gaetz Hints at Tucker Carlson's Big Next Move: 'Wait Till Everyone Sees...'

On Friday, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida teased on Twitter that he knows what former Fox News host Tucker Carlson plans to do in the wake of his separation from the network.

“OMG wait till everyone sees what @TuckerCarlson has planned…,” the congressman tweeted.

OMG wait till everyone sees what @TuckerCarlson has planned… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 28, 2023

Gaetz did not expound on the statement in any other posts. But the tweet did get the attention of people following Fox News’ bombshell decision to suddenly drop Carlson’s top-rated show on Monday:

Gaetz appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” numerous times throughout the show’ nearly seven-year run.

In one interview two years ago, Gaetz came on to the show and addressed allegations he was involved in sex trafficking.

Gaetz told the host that a man had been attempting to extort his family of money and promised to make the allegations disappear if he was paid.

After the interview had wrapped up, Carlson exclaimed, “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted.”

The host added, “I don’t think that clarified much, but it certainly showed this is a deeply interesting story, and we’ll be following it. I don’t quite understand it.”

Tucker after the commercial break: “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted.” pic.twitter.com/ayKVX17JDM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2021

One year later, Gaetz returned to the show after a man named Stephen Alford pleaded guilty to an attempted $25 million extortion scheme that targeted his family.

Fox News announced it had dropped Carlson on Monday in a statement that portrayed the separation as mutual and amicable.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

The statement concluded Carlson’s final show had already aired days earlier on Friday, April 21st.

Numerous reports since the announcement was made have disputed the company’s portrayal of the decision to end Carlson’s top-rated show.

Fox News has not commented further on the matter while Carlson has not directly addressed his separation from the network.

