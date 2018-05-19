Maxine Waters Gets Applause From Democrat Leadership After Calling for Trump Impeachment

Rep. Maxine Waters received a chorus of applause from Democratic National Committee supporters Friday after the California Democrat said it’s time to impeach President Donald Trump.

“The facts are there. He must be impeached,” Waters said to a room of Democratic Party top brass, CNN’s Dan Merica wrote on Twitter.

She was referring to an effort from liberals to impeach Trump, who has spent his first two years in office beating back accusations that elements within his administration colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Waters has called for Trump’s impeachment since before he took office. She is also banking on a probe of Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, to give Democrats the ammunition they need to impeach the president.

FBI officials raided Cohen’s office and hotel room on April 9 as part of an investigation into payments the attorney made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Cohen commonly taped his conversations with clients, according to reports from The Washington Post.

Many mainstream Democrats have cautioned against calling for the president’s ouster.

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, for instance, has consistently suggested going full-bore on impeachment would be a gift to Republicans.

“I have said over and over again that I don’t think we should be talking about impeachment,” Pelosi said in April during a press conference. “I’ve been very clear right from the start.”

One of the chief pushers of the movement is billionaire Tom Steyer, who created a multi-million dollar impeachment campaign.

Steyer, who dumped millions of dollars on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, often suggests without evidence that Trump conspired with Russia to win the presidency.

He used various social media platforms in October 2017 to launch a “need to impeach” Trump movement.

More than four million people have signed his petition so far, but House Democrats are not overjoyed with the move.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

