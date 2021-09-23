Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California accused border patrol agents of behaving worse than slave masters after they were forced this week to use horses to corral migrants flooding across the border in south Texas.

Despite the fact that the accusation was based on a lie, Waters said that what the country’s brave border enforcement folks are doing amid a humanitarian and national security crisis — a crisis created by the White House — was worse than the institution of slavery.

“We’re saying to the president and everybody else, you’ve got to stop this madness. And I want to know, in the first place, who’s paying these cowboys to do this work?” she told reporters Wednesday in Washington. “They have got to be gotten rid of.”

“They’ve got to be stopped. It cannot go on,” she added. “What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery.”

“I’m unhappy, and I’m not just unhappy with the cowboys who were running down Haitians and using their reins to whip them. I’m unhappy with this administration,” Rep. Maxine Waters says at a news conference on the situation at the U.S. southern border. https://t.co/tUeqoESHTP pic.twitter.com/BuWTMs8ilf — ABC News (@ABC) September 22, 2021

Waters, who is no stranger to using mistruths and hyperbole to rile herself and others up, then launched a full-scale attack on the people who work day and night to protect our country’s sovereignty.

“They are trying to bring us back to slavery days and worse than that,” the Democrat claimed after falsely repeating that foreign nationals had been whipped by cops.

Waters was referring to the now-debunked establishment media narrative that border patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants who felt compelled to come into this country illegally, thanks to the Biden administration’s weak stance on enforcing laws to non-citizens.

Democrats and the media, of course, left that last part out as they pretended to be outraged Tuesday when images of immigration officials on horseback went viral online.

Border patrol is mounted on horseback rounding up Haitian refugees with whips. This is unfathomable cruelty towards people fleeing disaster and political ruin. The administration must stop this. pic.twitter.com/BSjT91NSj0 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 20, 2021

These images although centuries apart still seem to represent the worst of America’s capacity for humanity. @Potus if the plan is to #BuildBackBetter step 1 must be tearing down a foundation of oppressive practices. pic.twitter.com/bEkGDYl6Wg — NAACP (@NAACP) September 21, 2021

The images, of course, did not show federal officers whipping people of color in the desert. Those images showed people using horses as a final measure without adequate resources. The “whips” referred to were actually split reins that are used to guide horses. This was pointed out by, among others, the National Fraternal Order of Police on social media.

For all you Twitter warriors out there: these are NOT whips. And no, Border Patrol agents are NOT “whipping” people. They are REINS… Stay with us here, like a steering wheel is used to drive a car, the reins are used to “drive” the horse. Thanks for coming to our TED talk. pic.twitter.com/r0n2kXHqvy — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) September 21, 2021

Border patrol agents who spoke out against the fake news stories to Fox News clarified the situation after they were called out by Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

“What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were, was horrible, and I fully support what is happening right now, which is a thorough investigation,” Harris said. “Human beings should never be treated that way.”

One border patrol agent, who did not wish to be named, reportedly told Fox, “[Criticism of the images] proves what absolute idiots [those in charge] are. With basic knowledge and two brain cells, anyone knows those agents use split reins.”

“They do use them as a whip, on their horses,” the agent added. “This helps get a quicker response from the horse to move out when needed, especially when the horse may be hesitant with groups of people or other animals.”

A day after the migrant horse-whipping story was debunked, Waters was still lying about it when speaking to reporters. She even upped the ante when she compared border patrol agents to slave owners.

It’s all so grotesque and unfair, but not at all surprising. Democrats in any position will always resort to talking about slavery and racism. That is especially true when it’s time to pick sides amid a media-driven row between police officers and foreign trespassers.

