Share
Commentary
California Rep. Maxine Waters speaks at a news conference on the treatment of Haitian immigrants at the U.S. border in Texas on Wednesday.
Commentary
California Rep. Maxine Waters speaks at a news conference on the treatment of Haitian immigrants at the U.S. border in Texas on Wednesday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Slavery Was Horrific, But Maxine Waters Thinks Border Patrol 'Whipping' Accusation Is Much Worse

 By Kipp Jones  September 23, 2021 at 12:27pm
Share

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California accused border patrol agents of behaving worse than slave masters after they were forced this week to use horses to corral migrants flooding across the border in south Texas.

Despite the fact that the accusation was based on a lie, Waters said that what the country’s brave border enforcement folks are doing amid a humanitarian and national security crisis — a crisis created by the White House — was worse than the institution of slavery.

“We’re saying to the president and everybody else, you’ve got to stop this madness. And I want to know, in the first place, who’s paying these cowboys to do this work?” she told reporters Wednesday in Washington. “They have got to be gotten rid of.”

“They’ve got to be stopped. It cannot go on,” she added. “What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery.”

Trending:
Trump's Surgeon General Says He Tried to Refinance His Mortgage, But Biden Admin Pulled a Dirty Move to Stop It from Happening

Waters, who is no stranger to using mistruths and hyperbole to rile herself and others up, then launched a full-scale attack on the people who work day and night to protect our country’s sovereignty.

“They are trying to bring us back to slavery days and worse than that,” the Democrat claimed after falsely repeating that foreign nationals had been whipped by cops.

Waters was referring to the now-debunked establishment media narrative that border patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants who felt compelled to come into this country illegally, thanks to the Biden administration’s weak stance on enforcing laws to non-citizens.

Democrats and the media, of course, left that last part out as they pretended to be outraged Tuesday when images of immigration officials on horseback went viral online.

The images, of course, did not show federal officers whipping people of color in the desert. Those images showed people using horses as a final measure without adequate resources. The “whips” referred to were actually split reins that are used to guide horses. This was pointed out by, among others, the National Fraternal Order of Police on social media.

Related:
Biden Admin Assigns Border Agents Who Were Doing Their Job to Desk Duty

Border patrol agents who spoke out against the fake news stories to Fox News clarified the situation after they were called out by Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

Do you think Democrats will keep the House in 2022?

“What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were, was horrible, and I fully support what is happening right now, which is a thorough investigation,” Harris said. “Human beings should never be treated that way.”

One border patrol agent, who did not wish to be named, reportedly told Fox, “[Criticism of the images] proves what absolute idiots [those in charge] are. With basic knowledge and two brain cells, anyone knows those agents use split reins.”

“They do use them as a whip, on their horses,” the agent added. “This helps get a quicker response from the horse to move out when needed, especially when the horse may be hesitant with groups of people or other animals.”

A day after the migrant horse-whipping story was debunked, Waters was still lying about it when speaking to reporters. She even upped the ante when she compared border patrol agents to slave owners.

It’s all so grotesque and unfair, but not at all surprising. Democrats in any position will always resort to talking about slavery and racism. That is especially true when it’s time to pick sides amid a media-driven row between police officers and foreign trespassers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Slavery Was Horrific, But Maxine Waters Thinks Border Patrol 'Whipping' Accusation Is Much Worse
Doctor Keeps Prescribing Abortion Pills to Texas Women Despite New Law: 'I Don't Care About 6 Weeks'
Watch: Bill Gates Squirms on Camera When Asked About Epstein Relationship
Men Arrested After Trying to Get KFC Chicken to Locked-Down New Zealanders
Florida's New Surgeon General Comes Out Swinging, Drops 4 Words That Prove DeSantis Picked a Lion
See more...

Conversation