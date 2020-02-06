Queen Reportedly Steps in To Help Princess Beatrice with Wedding After Prince Andrew Gives Up Royal Duties

A lot has been happening for the royal family lately, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choosing to step away from royal life and Prince Andrew staying out of the spotlight as his ties to Jeffrey Epstein surfaced.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s daughter, Princess Beatrice, has been continuing her planning for her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, which will take place on May 29, according to People.

One anonymous source thinks Beatrice’s father will make an appearance during the grand event.

“I definitely think he will walk her down the aisle,” the source told People.

“He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter.”

TRENDING: Company That Helped Cause Iowa Caucus Disaster Is Run by Former Clinton Campaign Staffers

“This is obviously very hard times,” the source said. “Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his.”

But the Queen has reportedly made a very special offer to Beatrice as well — that the wedding reception be held at Buckingham Palace rather than Windsor Castle.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, a friend of Beatrice’s said the bride-to-be was thrilled with the offer.

“Bea was delighted and very grateful to accept,” the source reportedly said.

“It was a really special gesture as it will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since William and Catherine’s in 2011.”

Beatrice and her fiancé have lots of acquaintances, and other locations — such as the Queen’s Chapel or the Chapel Royal — would likely have been too small to host the reception.

Another source claimed that the Queen “does not want Beatrice to suffer in any way from the troubles her father is enduring,” and the offer to have the reception at Buckingham Palace is proof of that.

RELATED: Prince Harry Breaks Silence After 'Megxit' Announcement: 'It Brings Me Great Sadness That It Has Come To This'

Still other sources, like Robert Lacey, a royal biographer and historical consultant for the Netflix series “The Crown,” expects that this is just the beginning of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie becoming more prominent members of the royal family, especially after the “loss” of Prince Harry.

“It’s quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward — if they’re willing to be brought forward,” Lacey told HELLO!. “If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie.”

“I’m sure they will step forward and be greatly welcomed. It’s what the family needs as it’s another 15 years before Prince George’s generation steps up.”

“It’s ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins as models of how he wants to be.”

In the meantime, planning will go forward on what is sure to be a gorgeous spring wedding for Princess Beatrice and her beau.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.