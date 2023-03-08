Meghan, Prince Harry Will Get Royal Snub from 172-Year Tradition During Coronation - Report

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will make history during the coronation of King Charles III — and not in a good way.

The dissident members of the royal family won’t be invited to stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in the proceedings, according to the New York Post.

It’s unclear if the couple will be present with the family in a procession during the event, as well.

It’s not even a sure bet that Harry and Meghan will attend the May coronation.

The couple hasn’t indicated if they intend to come after repeated snubs during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan resigned as active and working members of the royal family in 2020, instead opting for career reinvention as American-style celebrities in the United States.

The couple was barred from attending several royal functions during the funeral on these grounds.

Representatives for the California residents told the Post that “an immediate decision” on the presence at the coronation “will not be disclosed.”

Harry revealed that he had gone without speaking to his brother William, Prince of Wales and King Charles for “a while” in a January interview promoting his tell-all book “Spare,” according to People.

Harry leveled a series of salacious allegations against his relatives in the book — including a claim that he was intended as a potential source of organs for Charles’ oldest son, William.

The tradition of the monarch and royal family standing on the palace balcony to greet crowds dates back to 1851, when Queen Victoria made such an appearance, according to the Associated Press.

Duke and Duchess have officially received invitations to Charlie’s May ceremony. Not expected to have any formal coronation role. Won’t be involved in the family procession. Nor appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace w. rest of the “royals”. pic.twitter.com/AIMTllnfd6 — Tom T. ن‎ Constitutional Conservative (@VRWCTexan) March 8, 2023

One royal historian pointed to the decision to bar the couple from a balcony appearance as a nod to the institution’s future — rather than the past.

“It’s not a case of Andrew or Harry or Meghan being barred from the balcony,” Elizabethan biographer Robert Hardman said of the move.

“They have withdrawn from royal duties, so they’re not part of the operational unit.”

“That’s what it’s all about.”

The coronation is the first of its kind since Elizabeth’s in 1953.

