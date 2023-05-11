Share
News
Megyn Kelly comments on Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex, being spotted going for a walk on King Charles' coronation.
Megyn Kelly comments on Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex, being spotted going for a walk on King Charles' coronation. (Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Fortune; Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Megyn Kelly Calls Out Meghan's Absurd Hiking Attire: 'Literally Nobody Does That'

 By Richard Moorhead  May 11, 2023 at 4:35pm
Megyn Kelly has a few questions about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after the dissident royal was spotted on a hiking trip Saturday — the day of King Charles’ coronation.

Meghan was spotted hiking in Santa Barbara, California, the day of the event.

She stayed behind in the United States as her husband, Harry, Duke of Sussex, attended the event in London.

The American royal wore a fashionable neck-scarf, as well as matching black clothing during the hiking outing.

Meghan was photographed hiking with friends just hours after Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey, according to the Daily Mail.

Harry returned to California hours after the ceremony, eschewing the chance to attend an event with his own estranged family members.

Kelly suspects that Meghan’s hiking trip was staged — perhaps for a taste of publicity, as her father-in-law was crowned king.

Would you wear this while hiking?

“I’m sorry ladies, but we’ve all walked our dogs, literally nobody does that,” the former Fox News anchor said in a Wednesday Sky News segment.

“And then the million-dollar smile, ‘Oh you, oh hello… where did [the paparazzi] come from?”

“How on earth did you know I’d be here?’

“She actually had a little neck scarf with a tie. I’m sorry ladies, but we’ve all walked our dogs, literally nobody does that.”

“It was obvious, like everything with this woman.”

Meghan’s relationship with the royal family is understood to be strained. She quit working as an active member of the family with her husband in 2020.

Harry has since unleashed a series of hit-piece allegations against his own relatives in a tell-all book, even going so far as to claim that he was bred to provide spare organs for William, Prince of Wales.

Meghan lives with Harry and the couple’s children in a $14.65 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Richard Moorhead
