Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus in Washington, D.C., on June 3.
Merry Christmas, Tony: Fauci Loses Wildly Over-Priced Taxpayer-Funded Security for New Year

 By Ben Zeisloft  December 26, 2024 at 9:00am
Anthony Fauci will head into the new year as one of the highest-paid former federal employees in the nation.

But he won’t have the personal security detail that until recently burned even more taxpayer dollars.

The former COVID czar had been receiving security from the U.S. Marshals Service for the past two years, but he was recently pictured with what appears to be a private security guard outside of his home in Washington, D.C., after his Marshals entourage was disbanded, per a Monday report from the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The outlet snapped photos of Fauci speaking with a member of his security team, as well as walking unaccompanied in his neighborhood.

In previous months, he was constantly surrounded by multiple Marshals. The entourage was prominent when Fauci ventured to television studios to record promos for his memoir, according to the Daily Mail.

The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases indeed had a massive federally funded security detail, costing the taxpayers $15 million between January 2023 and September 2024 alone, according to a federal memo obtained by Open The Books.

Now that the government funding has expired, Fauci appears to have shelled out for his own security services.

Fauci himself is currently worth $11 million.

That D.C. home outside of which he was photographed is valued at some $2.2 million, per real estate websites examined by the Daily Mail.

Should Fauci be tried in a criminal court for his handling of COVID?

Even beyond the substantial nest egg, Fauci continues raking in around $$414,000 every year from the taxpayers in the form of his federal pension, per a previous analysis from Open The Books.

That means he makes more every year in retirement than the annual $400,000 salary allotted to President Joe Biden.

In other words, if Fauci wants private security guards for his own peace of mind, he can handle that himself.

Fauci without a doubt made a lot of people upset over the past few years amid his handling of the COVID crisis, especially after it became clear that Fauci lied about the gain-of-function virus research bankrolled by the National Institutes of Health, which likely caused the crisis in the first place.

But at least to some extent, Fauci’s desire for a security detail points to his own ego.

Even members of Congress and the Supreme Court, who are still in government and are far more important than Fauci ever was, do not receive the same kind of protection as the longtime unelected bureaucrat.

Fauci sincerely thought he could rule over the nation by divine fiat, even after those decrees from on high were determined to be completely divorced from scientific truth, and then ride off into the sunset with the pockets of his white lab coat stuffed with government cash.

Now the taxpayer is finally starting to have the last word.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




