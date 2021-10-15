Migrants from 8 Countries, Including Uzbekistan, Cross Border in Single Day at Arizona Crossing: Report

Illegal migrants from at least eight different nations, including Uzbekistan, crossed the southern border at Yuma, Arizona, on Friday as the migration crisis continues to escalate in the area.

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura shared a video of a family from India illegally entering the U.S. through what is known as “The Gap.”

My first time encountering migrants from India crossing illegally into Yuma at ‘The Gap’. So far I’ve encountered migrants from 8 different countries today in Yuma pic.twitter.com/IujT57ACTu — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 15, 2021

“Group of 80 migrants from Georgia, Venezuela, Brazil, Uzbekistan and El Salvador apprehended by [Border Patrol] in the Yuma sector,” Ventura tweeted.

Group of 80 migrants from Georgia, Venezuela, Brazil, Uzbekistan and El Salvador apprehended by border patrol in the Yuma sector pic.twitter.com/2fsKPqVOJZ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 15, 2021

On Tuesday, Ventura reported that illegal Colombian migrants had crossed the border at Yuma.

“‘I didn’t even want to try’ says Colombian migrants that crossed illegally into Yuma, Arizona when I asked if they attempted to come under the Trump administration,” Ventura tweeted.

“I didn’t even want to try” says Colombian migrants that crossed illegally into Yuma, Arizona when I asked if they attempted to come under the Trump administration. I also interviewed Nicaraguan migrants that crossed illegally into Yuma that shared the similar sentiment pic.twitter.com/WMaCI0n2SG — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 12, 2021

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs visited abandoned border wall supplies in Yuma, Arizona, on Thursday, demanding in a video that President Joe Biden restart construction “now” to address the surge of illegal immigrants.

Biggs tweeted a video of himself standing beside piles of steel beams intended for a border wall with Mexico.

“Down at the Yuma border. I’m surrounded by millions of dollars worth of wall material that is lying around, unused, because Biden cancelled the wall contracts. The border crisis worsens by the day, we need to start rebuilding, NOW,” Biggs wrote on Thursday.

Down at the Yuma border. I’m surrounded by millions of dollars worth of wall material that is lying around, unused, because Biden cancelled the wall contracts. The border crisis worsens by the day, we need to start rebuilding, NOW. pic.twitter.com/BZbKZdslK5 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 14, 2021

“This is Biden’s waste pile,” Biggs says in the video.

“This is about $2 million worth of fencing panels just waiting to be installed, but they won’t be installed. We’ll pay the contractors, but we’re not going to install these.”

“Shame on Joe Biden. Shame on [Homeland Security] Secretary Mayorkas. This stuff needs to be done. This fencing needs to be completed,” Biggs says.

In an earlier video, Biggs said he had watched Border Patrol agents apprehend five illegal immigrants as he stood at the border.

Back at the border: pic.twitter.com/jlmCIU4El1 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 14, 2021

Massive amounts of border wall supplies continue to waste away at the southern border after the Biden administration canceled contracts with construction companies slated to build the wall.

