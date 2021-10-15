Share
Migrants from 8 Countries, Including Uzbekistan, Cross Border in Single Day at Arizona Crossing: Report

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 15, 2021 at 1:27pm
Illegal migrants from at least eight different nations, including Uzbekistan, crossed the southern border at Yuma, Arizona, on Friday as the migration crisis continues to escalate in the area.

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura shared a video of a family from India illegally entering the U.S. through what is known as “The Gap.”

“Group of 80 migrants from Georgia, Venezuela, Brazil, Uzbekistan and El Salvador apprehended by [Border Patrol] in the Yuma sector,” Ventura tweeted.

On Tuesday, Ventura reported that illegal Colombian migrants had crossed the border at Yuma.

“‘I didn’t even want to try’ says Colombian migrants that crossed illegally into Yuma, Arizona when I asked if they attempted to come under the Trump administration,” Ventura tweeted.

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs visited abandoned border wall supplies in Yuma, Arizona, on Thursday, demanding in a video that President Joe Biden restart construction “now” to address the surge of illegal immigrants.

Biggs tweeted a video of himself standing beside piles of steel beams intended for a border wall with Mexico.

“Down at the Yuma border. I’m surrounded by millions of dollars worth of wall material that is lying around, unused, because Biden cancelled the wall contracts. The border crisis worsens by the day, we need to start rebuilding, NOW,” Biggs wrote on Thursday.

“This is Biden’s waste pile,” Biggs says in the video.

“This is about $2 million worth of fencing panels just waiting to be installed, but they won’t be installed. We’ll pay the contractors, but we’re not going to install these.”

“Shame on Joe Biden. Shame on [Homeland Security] Secretary Mayorkas. This stuff needs to be done. This fencing needs to be completed,” Biggs says.

In an earlier video, Biggs said he had watched Border Patrol agents apprehend five illegal immigrants as he stood at the border.

Massive amounts of border wall supplies continue to waste away at the southern border after the Biden administration canceled contracts with construction companies slated to build the wall.

Conversation