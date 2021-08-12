Migrants Arriving Amid Biden's Border Crisis Share What They Plan to Do After Settling in the US

Some migrants who spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation late Saturday night said they plan on working when they settle in the interior of the United States.

Others said they want to study first so they can better support their families.

A migrant man from Honduras told the DCNF that he worked dishwashing and other restaurant jobs in Guatemala before crossing through Mexico and eventually illegally entering the U.S. near La Joya, Texas.

He and another Honduran man said they plan to study to better support themselves and their families once they are settled in the U.S.

“You need to suffer for it. You need to sweat for it,” an Ecuadorian man told the DCNF shortly after illegally crossing the border near the Hidalgo Point of Entry in southern Texas late Saturday night.

“You need to start from zero to show that the situation costs,” he said.

A Honduran migrant, Javier, said he plans to “work now with the help of God and give the best to my baby and wife.” He worked carpentry jobs in Guatemala and Mexico to fund his trip north to the U.S.

“I know how to do everything,” a female migrant from El Salvador told the DCNF.

She added that she expects to have more opportunities now that she’s in the U.S., wanting to gain asylum through the legal process while working to support herself.

Is the Biden administration failing to address the border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

More than 10 million illegal immigrants live and work in the United States. According to the Center for American Progress, most have lived in the country for an average of 16 years without legal status.

An estimated 5 million illegal immigrants were classified as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, employed at medical facilities, child and elderly care services and education services.

The Biden administration wants to provide legal status to around 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., according to a White House “fact sheet.”

Border officials encountered nearly 190,000 migrants at the southern border in June, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

About 60,000 of the total number of migrants encountered in June were apprehended in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, and around 51,000 of those were family units and single adults.

Juan Mendoza contributed to this report.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.