Mike Huckabee Accuses Israeli Settlers of 'Act of Terror' Against Christian Church

President Donald Trump and his administration have made it abundantly clear that it staunchly supports Israel.

The Trump administration is also making it clear that it won’t be a doormat for its key Middle East ally’s most aggressive impulses.

And that tough talk isn’t coming from some fringe cabinet member.

It’s coming straight from the mouth of Trump’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

The former Arkansas governor — who has long been a vocal supporter of Israel — is the latest prominent Trump cabinet member to proffer his two cents on the tragic incident that occurred last week.

As Reuters reported, U.S.-Israel relations were inflamed after Israeli settlers launched an attack on a Palestinian church in the occupied West Bank region.

The incident was ugly enough that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare apology over the brazen attack.

“Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza’s Holy Family Church,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. “Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful.”

The statement added: “Israel is investigating the incident and remains committed to protecting civilians and holy sites.”

That apology was not quite enough for Huckabee — to say the least — as he blasted Israel’s actions in no uncertain terms while he visited Taybeh in the West Bank on Saturday.

“It is an act of terror,” Huckabee said of the church attack. “And it’s a crime. It should be consequenced and it should be consequenced harshly, because it is one the last bastions of our civilization — the places we worship.”

According to Reuters, he added: “Those who carry out acts of terror and violence in Taybeh — or anywhere — (should) be found and be prosecuted. Not just reprimanded; that’s not enough.”

Huckabee would later double down on also wanting to see meaningful peace in the region.

“Are we close to a cease-fire in Gaza?” one reporter asked Huckabee during the tour.

“I hope so. I hope so,” Huckabee responded.

He then gestured to his yellow ribbon pin (a symbol of solidarity that calls for the return of all the Israeli hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023), and said that if no ceasefire can be reached, “I’m going to take this off — forever.”

Despite Huckabee’s fondness for Israel, the U.S. ambassador hasn’t just been targeting Israeli military errors. He has taken issue with Israeli policy, too.

Huckabee came out blistering last week, accusing Israel of “no longer welcoming Christian organizations” due to the nation’s restrictive policies denying proper travel visas to a number of Christian organizations in the region.

(Huckabee, an experienced pastor, has long championed the cause of Christian tourism.)

“We feel we are being treated as adversaries,” Huckabee said.

