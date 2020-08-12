In a Democratic Party beholden to far-left extremists, Sen. Kamala Harris of California was a natural pick to be Joe Biden’s running mate, Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, made headlines Tuesday with his selection of Harris, the first black woman to be a vice presidential candidate.

Pence mentioned Harris — who, during her short-lived campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, had labeled Biden as too moderate on racial issues — during a campaign event in Mesa, Arizona, where he addressed the Latter-day Saints for Trump coalition.

“I don’t know if you all heard the news, but on the way here I just heard that Joe Biden named his running mate — California Sen. Kamala Harris will be the Democratic candidate for vice president,” Pence said. “So let me take this opportunity to welcome her to the race.

“As you all know, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left, so given their promises of higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine and abortion on demand, it’s no surprise that he chose Senator Harris.”

Noting that the two will debate on Oct. 7, Pence added, “Congratulations, I’ll see you in Salt Lake City.”

Declaring America has passed through a “time of testing,” he said that in the fall elections, “the stakes have never been higher.”

“I think this coming election, the choice is not going to be whether America will be more conservative or more liberal, whether America will be more Democrat or more Republican, more red or blue. The choice in this election is whether America remains America,” the vice president said.

“It’s whether we will leave to our children and our grandchildren a country that’s grounded in our highest ideals, of freedom, free markets and the inalienable right to life and liberty. Or whether we will leave to our children and grandchildren a country that’s fundamentally transformed into something else. No way are we going to let that happen.

“We stand at a crossroads of freedom. Before us lie two paths, one based on the dignity and worth of every individual, and the other on the growing control of the state. One road leads to greater freedom and opportunity for every American. The other road leads to socialism and decline.”

Pence said that “Joe Biden and the radical left are deeply out of step with the American people.”

“While Joe Biden is advancing a social agenda of the radical left, by contrast president Donald Trump is the most pro-life president in American history,” he said.

Pence closed his remarks with an exhortation that those attending pray for the country.

“All of you gathered here at Latter-Day Saints for Trump also know well the foundation of America is freedom, but the foundation of freedom is faith,” he said.

“I just encourage you to pray for America. Pray for all of the American people,” the vice president said. “The Good Book tells us that if his people who are called by his name will humble themselves and pray, he’ll do like he’s always done in much more challenging times than we could possibly imagine. He’ll hear from heaven and he’ll heal this land — this one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.

“So pray for America. It’ll make a difference, for our nation and our future.”

