It's a Miracle: Texas Toddlers Walk Away Unharmed After Being Launched Out of Car in Horrifying Wreck

In what can only be described as a miracle out of Texas, two toddlers who were thrown from their vehicle in the middle of a busy highway after a crash weren’t seriously injured.

The toddlers were featured in a viral video viewed millions of times on social media after the crash in Houston on Sunday.

According to the Laredo Morning Times, the vehicle had rolled several times on the Interstate 10 East Freeway, causing an adult and two children to be thrown from the Jeep.

“‘The kids stood alone, a good sign. Just scrapped up,’ the man who originally shared the post on [Facebook] said,” according to a post by Colin Rugg of Trending Politics.

The video showed the aftermath of the accident, with the two cars involved both stopped on the freeway. The Jeep Wrangler, which appeared to either have its top off or had it sheared off by the accident, was sitting upside down a ways down the road.

NEW: Two toddlers in their diapers walk away fine after being thrown from a Jeep that had flipped on a Texas highway. “The kids stood alone, a good sign. Just scrapped up,” the man who originally shared the post on FB said. “Deputies responded to a major crash on the main… pic.twitter.com/g1IvHCWxii — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2024

In the video, one adult can be seen running to the toddlers, making sure they were safe and comforting them.

It’s unclear whether this individual was related to the children. It’s also unclear whether the adult in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt or whether the children involved were properly placed in car seats.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident, which took place “on the main lanes” of the highway.

“A two-car crash where one of the cars flipped over several times causing ejection,” Gonzalez’s post noted.

“The car was occupied by one adult and two children. They are being transported to a hospital. No reported injuries to the occupants in the other car.”

transported to a hospital. No reported injuries to the occupants in the other car. The e/b (outbound) main lanes are currently shut down to one lane. The e/b service road at Freeport is shut down. 2/2 #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 12, 2024

The Morning Times said that the driver will likely face legal action.

“At this time, the case remains under active investigation with no arrests reported,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Charges for the driver will likely be filed soon.”

And, indeed, respondents on social media noted that this likely wouldn’t have happened if the children had been safe in their seats:

What happened to securing your children safely? — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) August 13, 2024

Parents: This is why securing your child in the car is SO IMPORTANT! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 13, 2024

Unsecured kids in a short wheelbase roll over machine? That’s a recipe for disaster. So glad the kids are safe. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 13, 2024

Others noted, meanwhile, that whatever the case, God was definitely watching over them:

It’s like a scene from Superman. Unbelievable. God was watching over those children. 🙏🏼 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2024

God was watching over those children. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 13, 2024

Their parent didn’t care enough to look out for them, but God did. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) August 13, 2024

Whatever the situation may have been, the worst-case scenario was a lot worse than this turned out. Thank God that both of the children are OK — a miracle if there ever was one.

And it’s also a bit of a divine reminder of a very human concern: Keep your children secure. It’s literally a life and death concern.

