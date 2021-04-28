Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed three pro-life bills into law, a major victory for anti-abortion advocates.

The three bills ban abortions after 20 weeks (when an unborn child can feel pain), require an ultrasound to be offered prior to an abortion and mandate that abortion drugs need to be administered in person, stipulating that women desiring an abortion engage in a medical consultation prior to being given drugs to end a pregnancy.

“Life is precious and ought to be protected,” Gianforte tweeted Monday.

“Today, I proudly signed into law bills to protect the life of our most vulnerable, the unborn.”

Life is precious and ought to be protected. Today, I proudly signed into law bills to protect the life of our most vulnerable, the unborn. pic.twitter.com/RDYnE71gmM — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) April 26, 2021

TRENDING: Gov. Cuomo Blames Trump, Vows to Pursue Legal Options After New York Loses Congressional Seat

Republican state Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway said that the laws were long-awaited after the controversial Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973.

“We have waited 48 years to see our governor in Montana sign this bill,” she said, according to The Associated Press.

However, not everyone is happy with the new laws, including Executive Director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana Caitlin Borgmann.

Do you support pro-life legislation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“These bills represent the worst kind of government overreach — placing the government between patients and the medical care they deserve,” Borgmann said.

“Republicans have plowed ahead despite clear warning that the bills are unconstitutional and will be challenged in court.”

These sweeping new restrictions come as a wave of pro-life legislation is being signed across the country by Republican governors.

Idaho and Oklahoma signed heartbeat bills into law last week, meaning an abortion cannot legally take place after a baby’s heartbeat is detected.

In Arizona, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1457 into law Tuesday, which prevents abortions on the basis of “genetic abnormalities” such as down syndrome.

RELATED: 'Blessed': She Was the 'Perfect Case for an Abortion,' But Pro-Life Teen's Story Continues

“Every life holds immeasurable value — regardless of genetic makeup. Today I signed legislation to prioritize life in our preborn children and protect those with genetic abnormalities,” Ducey tweeted.

“Arizona remains among the top pro-life states in the nation, and my sincere thanks goes to Senator Nancy Barto for her leadership and work on this life-saving issue and to those who supported this bill.”

Arizona remains among the top pro-life states in the nation, and my sincere thanks goes to Senator Nancy Barto for her leadership and work on this life-saving issue and to those who supported this bill. #SB1457 @azpolicy 2/2 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 27, 2021

While no state can completely outlaw abortion, the pro-life movement has made major strides toward protecting the lives of the unborn.

States that do put restrictions on abortion should also make sure to improve their state’s adoption and foster care system — to assure that mothers have good options for their children outside the womb as well.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.