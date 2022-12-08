Months After Attacking an Officer, Man Enters Family Home and Stabs Puppy to Death with Machete

On the list of crimes Americans find most abhorrent, attacking a police officer and abusing animals are pretty close to the top. One Florida man has now been charged with both within the same year.

On March 18, someone in Hillsborough County, Florida, called to report a man walking along the median of Interstate 4, risking his own safety and that of those using the interstate.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer arrived, determined that the man was 24-year-old Alexander Hernandez-Delgado, and tried to convince him to get into his car so he could escort him out of the dangerous area.

Hernandez-Delgado, who said his mother had kicked him out of the house, responded by growing agitated, resisting and eventually punching the officer in the face, according to KSTU. Some drivers passing the scene at the time pulled over to assist the officer and helped him subdue Hernandez-Delgado.







At the time, Hernandez-Delgado was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence and was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

But he didn’t stay there, a fact highlighted by a recent atrocity that took place on Dec 1.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on the evening of Dec. 1 regarding a residential burglary.

“The victim told deputies that they saw the suspect walking away from their home wearing one of their hats,” a post by the sheriff’s office stated. “The victim also explained that the suspect had eaten food and thrown various items around in the home before leaving.”

That wasn’t the worst of it, though.

“Through investigative means, deputies learned that the suspect came into the house through a door in the living room that was left unlocked,” the post continued. “The victim’s puppy was found dead in a crate next to the door.”

Hernandez-Delgado apparently used a machete to kill the puppy and was found a short while later at a Dollar General across the road. He admitted to being in the house, was arrested and was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon and armed burglary of a dwelling.







“That was my neighbors house,” a commenter named Adi Rexach wrote on the public post. “I was out of town and apparently he was in our laundry room and was also drinking because we found beer cans that were not ours.”

After two strikes, Sheriff Chad Chronister said that Hernandez-Delgado will be “held accountable.”

“I have zero tolerance for abuse of any kind,” Chronister said. “Unfortunately, this is not the first case of animal cruelty we’ve seen recently.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is to me that these suspects face charges. This suspect has a history of violent behavior in the area, and it is vital that he’s held accountable so he can’t continue to harm any innocent person or animal.”

