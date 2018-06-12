SECTIONS
Entertainment Politics
Print

More Viewers Watched ‘Family Feud’ Than Robert De Niro’s Anti-Trump Speech

By Randy DeSoto
June 12, 2018 at 6:51am

Print

ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” topped CBS’s airing of the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday night in total viewers.

The awards program made headlines thanks to actor Robert De Niro’s profanity-laced tirade against President Donald Trump.

According to Nielsen Media Research, during the 8 p.m. hour, 7.4 million viewers turned into “Celebrity Family Feud,” while 6.3 million watched the Tony Awards, which honors the best of Broadway.

The Steve Harvey-hosted “Family Feud” featured a face-off between the extended families of the Kardashians and the Wests.

TRENDING: Trump To Leave Summit Early, Nuclear Talks Moving ‘More Quickly Than Expected’

Meanwhile, the Tony Awards — hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles — saw the plays “The Band’s Visit” starring Tony Shalhoub and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” about the later life of its title wizard and his family take home several prizes, The New York Times reported.

De Niro received a standing ovation at the show after he attacked Trump.

Before introducing a performance by rocker Bruce Springsteen, the veteran actor veered off script proclaiming, “I’m gonna say one thing: F— Trump!” as he clenched his two fists in the air, which brought roars of approval.

Do you think Robert De Niro should have stayed on script?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘F— Trump!’” De Niro said.

Fox News reported censors were able to catch the Academy Award winner’s profane comments in time, so those watching on television simply heard silence.

When De Niro did get around to introducing Springsteen, he took another apparent jab at the president.

“Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else,” the veteran actor said.

“Even more important in these perilous times, you rock the vote. Always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency, integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now.”

As CNN noted, Sunday was not the first time De Niro went into an f-bomb-laced rant about Trump.

In a January speech at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York, the actor said, “This f—ing idiot is the president. It’s ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ — the guy is a f—ing fool … our baby-in-chief — the ‘Jack— -in-chief’ I call him.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

By: Randy DeSoto on June 12, 2018 at 6:51am

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

sarah huckaabee sanders

CNN Producer Deletes Tweet After Sarah Sanders’ Scorching Fact-Check

Jack Davis

donald trump

Trump Literally Ripped Schumer Letter to Shreds, Baffling White House Records Management

Jack Davis

Donald and Melania Trump

Trump Gives Update on Melania Health Status, Reveals Why She Hasn’t Been Accompanying Him

Joe Setyon

donald trump, justin trudeau

‘Special Place in Hell’ for Trudeau After Backstabbing Act, Says WH Adviser

Jack Davis

Singapore Security Turns Away Extremists, Deports Reporters Ahead Of Historic Summit

Jack Davis

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont speaks during a Federal Spending Oversight And Emergency Management Subcommittee hearing June 6, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Democrats Anger Bernie Sanders Supporters with Rule Change for Presidential Candidates

Jack Davis

Trump Plays Hardball with US Allies Before Exiting G-7: ‘Reduce Trade Barriers or Face Consequences’

Scott Kelnhofer

Supreme Court Makes Landmark Decision Regarding Ohio Voter Fraud

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.