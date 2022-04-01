Mother of Four Dies in Tragic Hiking Accident After Stepping Onto Weak Rock Edge, Falling 100 Feet

A couple was out for a hike on Sunday in the “Bull’s Head” area of Sevier County, Utah, when what was supposed to be a day appreciating nature turned tragic.

Candice Thompson was a short way behind her husband Colton on the trail when she stepped onto a rock edge that suddenly gave way and sent her plunging around 100 feet.







Colton immediately turned and started running downhill, dialing 911 as he ran. When help arrived by ground and air, Candice was in dire condition.

“First responders on scene included on duty Richfield City Officers and an off-duty Sheriff’s deputy began life saving measures,” the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office posted on Sunday evening.

“EMT’s and SAR arrived and were able to transport Candice to a waiting ambulance. A medical helicopter was also on scene, but they were not able to get Candice’s vitals stable enough to be transported by helicopter.”







The medical professionals at Sevier Valley Hospital continued to work on Candice as soon as she arrived, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Just 26 years old, the young mother leaves behind her husband and their four young children. She enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with her family and decorating; was a nail technician by trade; and was generous and charitable, according to her obituary.

Her passing has been a shock to the community, and many have shown their support through a raffle fundraiser started to help support her family.

“The last couple of days have been heartbreaking for our department family,” Police Chief Trent Lloyd posted on the Richfield City Police Facebook page.

“Candice has been a part of our family for most of her life. Her father and I worked many years together and Candice was always a part of that. After Russ retired I hired his son in-law, Colton. Candice continued being part of our family as a wonderful wife to Colton.







“To say that there is a hole in our hearts today is just simply understated because there is just no words.”

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on Wednesday, confirming that the fall appeared to be accidental and that the area had been weakened due to the elements.







“Evidence at the scene confirms the accounts given by witnesses who were hiking in the same canyon at the time of the accident,” the post read.

“Candice was at an edge of a overhang that was eroded away underneath. Due to deteriorating conditions of the rock combined with winter weather and moisture, Candice had been standing on a weak portion of the rock edge, the deteriorated rock edge broke away.”







“Close examination of the cliff face and ledge show recent fractures and exposure where other edges show exposure to the weather.

“The Utah Medical Examiners Office has also investigated the cause of death. Their investigation at this time has not yielded any suspicious causes other than the fall.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.