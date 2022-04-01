Share
Lifestyle
Candice Thompson, a mother of four, accidentally fell to her death on a hiking trip after falling nearly 100 feet at the "Bull’s Head” area in Sevier County, Utah, on Sunday.
Candice Thompson, a mother of four, accidentally fell to her death on a hiking trip after falling nearly 100 feet at the "Bull’s Head” area in Sevier County, Utah, on Sunday. (Candice Thompson / Facebook screen shot)

Mother of Four Dies in Tragic Hiking Accident After Stepping Onto Weak Rock Edge, Falling 100 Feet

 By Amanda Thomason  April 1, 2022 at 8:43am
Share

A couple was out for a hike on Sunday in the “Bull’s Head” area of Sevier County, Utah, when what was supposed to be a day appreciating nature turned tragic.

Candice Thompson was a short way behind her husband Colton on the trail when she stepped onto a rock edge that suddenly gave way and sent her plunging around 100 feet.



Colton immediately turned and started running downhill, dialing 911 as he ran. When help arrived by ground and air, Candice was in dire condition.

“First responders on scene included on duty Richfield City Officers and an off-duty Sheriff’s deputy began life saving measures,” the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office posted on Sunday evening.

Trending:
Whoopi Goldberg Erupts on 'The View' Co-Host Who Criticized Hollywood Elites

“EMT’s and SAR arrived and were able to transport Candice to a waiting ambulance. A medical helicopter was also on scene, but they were not able to get Candice’s vitals stable enough to be transported by helicopter.”



The medical professionals at Sevier Valley Hospital continued to work on Candice as soon as she arrived, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Just 26 years old, the young mother leaves behind her husband and their four young children. She enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with her family and decorating; was a nail technician by trade; and was generous and charitable, according to her obituary.

Her passing has been a shock to the community, and many have shown their support through a raffle fundraiser started to help support her family.

“The last couple of days have been heartbreaking for our department family,” Police Chief Trent Lloyd posted on the Richfield City Police Facebook page.

“Candice has been a part of our family for most of her life. Her father and I worked many years together and Candice was always a part of that. After Russ retired I hired his son in-law, Colton. Candice continued being part of our family as a wonderful wife to Colton.



“To say that there is a hole in our hearts today is just simply understated because there is just no words.”

Related:
Police Search for Woman after Deceased Infant Is Found in Phoenix McDonald's Restroom

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on Wednesday, confirming that the fall appeared to be accidental and that the area had been weakened due to the elements.



“Evidence at the scene confirms the accounts given by witnesses who were hiking in the same canyon at the time of the accident,” the post read.

“Candice was at an edge of a overhang that was eroded away underneath. Due to deteriorating conditions of the rock combined with winter weather and moisture, Candice had been standing on a weak portion of the rock edge, the deteriorated rock edge broke away.”



“Close examination of the cliff face and ledge show recent fractures and exposure where other edges show exposure to the weather.

“The Utah Medical Examiners Office has also investigated the cause of death. Their investigation at this time has not yielded any suspicious causes other than the fall.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Mother of Four Dies in Tragic Hiking Accident After Stepping Onto Weak Rock Edge, Falling 100 Feet
Dog Escapes Doggy Daycare While Owner Is on Vacation, Takes Self Home and Rings Doorbell
Police Rush to Transport Rare Antivenom to Hospital After Man Is Bitten by Deadly, Exotic Pet Snake
Escaped Kansas Zoo Animal Went Missing 17 Years Ago, Shows Up on Texas Coast
Woman Says Her Dog Saved Her Life After Acting Strangely: 'She Was Trying to Tell Me Something'
See more...

Conversation