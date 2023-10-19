Share
News

MTG Moves to Censure 'Terrorist Sympathizer' Rashida Tlaib Over Capitol Hill Protest

 By George C. Upper III  October 19, 2023 at 2:15pm
Share

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on social media Wednesday that she was writing a resolution to censure Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib for her support of Palestinian terror groups.

“After what she did today, I expect even Democrats will join in,” she wrote in a post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

By “what she did today,” Greene was apparently referring to Tlaib’s role in a protest in the Cannon office building in D.C. on Wednesday, which Hezbollah had previously declared a “day of unprecendented anger,” according to another post on X.

Trending:
'The Squad' Puts Forward Resolution Calling for Israel to Cease Response to Hamas Terror Attack

According to Green, Tlaib “organized the occupation” of the building with the assistance of radical Muslim and liberal Jewish groups.

Greene also sent a letter to the chief of the Capitol Police asking that any imagery and other documentation of protests that day be preserved for a possible future investigation.

Do you agree with MTG?

“I am formally requesting that the United States Capitol Police preserve all video surveillance footage, photographic evidence, police reports, and arrest records from all House Office Building on October 18, 2023,” Greene wrote in the letter.

In it, she accused the demonstrators of “putting Members of Congress, their staffs, and Capitol visitors at risk” and suggested that Committee on House Administration would be investigating the incident.

The following day, Greene announced that she would move to censure the Michigan Democrat after she refused to apologize for blaming Israel for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza that was apparently caused by allies of Hamas, the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Related:
Republicans Pull Complete 180, Announce 3rd Jim Jordan Speaker Vote

Both groups have denied responsibility, but even President Joe Biden has said that the evidence seems clear that Israel was not to blame.

“To my president, to our president … I want him to know, as a Palestinian American and somebody in Muslim faith, I’m not going to forget this,” Tlaib said during a Capitol Hill protest Wednesday. “And I think a lot of people are not going to forget this.”

Members of Congress who have been censured lose any positions they may hold as committee chairs, Newsweek noted; they are not, however, removed from office.

At any rate, the House will be unable to take any action on Greene’s censure resolution until such time as it has elected a new speaker to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




MTG Moves to Censure 'Terrorist Sympathizer' Rashida Tlaib Over Capitol Hill Protest
Republicans Pull Complete 180, Announce 3rd Jim Jordan Speaker Vote
Matt Gaetz Issues Warning to Congress After Jordan Steps Back: 'I Don't Support Bud Light'
Soros Foundation Closing Offices Around the World, Cutting More Than 40% of Staff
Bipartisan Group of Senators Introduce Bill to Block Biden's Gas Car Restrictions
See more...

Conversation