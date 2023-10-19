MTG Moves to Censure 'Terrorist Sympathizer' Rashida Tlaib Over Capitol Hill Protest

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on social media Wednesday that she was writing a resolution to censure Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib for her support of Palestinian terror groups.

“After what she did today, I expect even Democrats will join in,” she wrote in a post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

I’m writing a censure resolution for Rashida Tlaib. After what she did today, I expect even Democrats will join in. She is an Israel hating America hating woman who does not represent anything America stands for. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 19, 2023

By “what she did today,” Greene was apparently referring to Tlaib’s role in a protest in the Cannon office building in D.C. on Wednesday, which Hezbollah had previously declared a “day of unprecendented anger,” according to another post on X.

According to Green, Tlaib “organized the occupation” of the building with the assistance of radical Muslim and liberal Jewish groups.

Today @RepRashida followed Hezbollah’s orders for a “day of unprecedented anger.” She organized the occupation of the Cannon office building with radical Global Intifada group and anti-Israel activists JVP. Tlaib is a terrorist sympathizer and does not belong in congress! pic.twitter.com/lGzkud1GG0 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 18, 2023

Greene also sent a letter to the chief of the Capitol Police asking that any imagery and other documentation of protests that day be preserved for a possible future investigation.

“I am formally requesting that the United States Capitol Police preserve all video surveillance footage, photographic evidence, police reports, and arrest records from all House Office Building on October 18, 2023,” Greene wrote in the letter.

In it, she accused the demonstrators of “putting Members of Congress, their staffs, and Capitol visitors at risk” and suggested that Committee on House Administration would be investigating the incident.

I am formally requesting that the United States Capitol Police preserve all video surveillance footage, photographic evidence, police reports, and arrest records from all House Office Buildings on October 18, 2023.@CapitolPolice pic.twitter.com/MJ8DaRehy4 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 18, 2023

The following day, Greene announced that she would move to censure the Michigan Democrat after she refused to apologize for blaming Israel for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza that was apparently caused by allies of Hamas, the militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Both groups have denied responsibility, but even President Joe Biden has said that the evidence seems clear that Israel was not to blame.

“To my president, to our president … I want him to know, as a Palestinian American and somebody in Muslim faith, I’m not going to forget this,” Tlaib said during a Capitol Hill protest Wednesday. “And I think a lot of people are not going to forget this.”

I am filing a censure resolution against terrorists sympathizer Rashida Tlaib!https://t.co/yvApriKHdF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 19, 2023

Members of Congress who have been censured lose any positions they may hold as committee chairs, Newsweek noted; they are not, however, removed from office.

At any rate, the House will be unable to take any action on Greene’s censure resolution until such time as it has elected a new speaker to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy.

