Does Mueller’s Latest Filing in the Michael Cohen Case Show Collusion?

The latest round of government filings in the two federal cases against Michael Cohen has predictably touched off a debate about whether prosecutors have evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

President Donald Trump declared on Twitter that the court filing, which was released by the special counsel’s office, “totally clears the president.”

AFTER TWO YEARS AND MILLIONS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018

Trump’s critics, including Democratic lawmakers and cable TV pundits, held an opposing view.

TRENDING: Poll Uncovers Massive Democrat Bias Toward Muslims over Christians

They noted that the filings showed more extensive contacts between Trump’s longtime fixer and Russians than previously known. They also pointed to vague passages in the memo that they argued could indicate that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has evidence of collusion that he’s not ready to release.

“Cohen provided the (special counsel’s office) with useful information concerning certain discrete Russia-related matters core to its investigation that he obtained by virtue of his regular contact with Company executives during the campaign,” reads one of the memo’s more cryptic lines.

The special counsel’s memo also suggests that Mueller views Cohen’s work to build a Trump Tower in Moscow (an effort dubbed the Moscow Project) as relevant to the core investigation into a possible conspiracy between the Kremlin and Trump campaign to influence the 2016 election.

“The fact that Cohen continued to work on the project and discuss it with (Trump) well into the campaign was material to the ongoing congressional and (special counsel) investigations, particularly because it occurred at a time of sustained efforts by the Russian government to interfere with the U.S. presidential election,” the memo says.

Do you think the Mueller document clears the president of any wrongdoing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Cohen, 52, pleaded guilty on Nov. 29 to lying to Congress last year about the extent of his work on the Moscow Project. Cohen worked closely with Felix Sater, a Russia-born real estate executive and longtime government informant, through June 2016 to try to build a Trump Tower in the Russian capital.

He testified that he ended his efforts in January 2016, before the beginning of the Iowa caucuses. He also claimed that he had a single one-way contact with the Kremlin: an email he sent to the office of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Cohen admitted to investigators that he actually pursued the Moscow Project through June 2016. He also had a phone conversation with one of Peskov’s assistant to discuss the deal, which never materialized.

“Moscow Project was a lucrative business opportunity that sought, and likely required, the assistance of the Russian government,” Mueller’s filing states. “If the project was completed, the Company could have received hundreds of millions of dollars from Russian sources in licensing fees and other revenues.”

It remains unclear what Trump and his family knew about Cohen’s negotiations. Cohen claims that he kept Trump and his children in the loop about his negotiations. The filing also does not allege that Cohen lied to Congress at the direction of Trump.

RELATED: By The Numbers: Here’s How Members of Congress Did on Facebook In November

Instead, Cohen claims that he lied in order to remain consistent with Trump’s public statements about not having business dealings with Russia.

The memo also reveals contacts that Cohen had in November 2015 with a Russian national who wanted to work with Cohen on the Moscow Project and establish links between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

The revelation led headlines at numerous news outlets on Friday because the Russian, later identified as Olympic weightlifter Dmitry Klokov, claimed to be a “trusted person” in the Russian government who wanted to provide “political synergy” and “synergy on a government level” to the campaign. Klokov, who was introduced to Cohen through email by Ivanka Trump, proposed setting up a meeting between Trump and Vladimir Putin.

But according to BuzzFeed News, who reported on Klokov in June, Cohen rebuffed the weightlifter and cut off all contact with him.

BuzzFeed reported that Ivanka Trump never met Klokov and that he has no known ties to Putin.

Notably absent from the Mueller filing is any indication that Cohen provided information that matches the allegations laid out in the Steele dossier, the infamous document that Democrats tout as the roadmap to collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

The most prominent allegation against Cohen in the 35-page report is that he traveled to Prague in August 2016 to meet with Kremlin insiders to discuss paying off hackers who stole Democrats’ emails.

The bombshell claim has been the subject of much debate in the nearly two years since the dossier was published. Cohen vehemently denied the allegation, including in congressional testimony, through the end of June 2018, when he began his break from Trump.

While Cohen has remained silent on the topic for months, his attorney, Lanny Davis, said on Aug. 22 that all 13 of the dossier’s allegations against Cohen, including the Prague trip, are false.

Davis declined to comment on Friday when asked whether he and Cohen still stand by those denials.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.