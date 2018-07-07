Multiple Fatalities Confirmed After New Jersey House Explosion

A house exploded in New Jersey early Saturday, killing two people and reducing the two-story home to piles of scattered rubble, authorities said.

Foul play is not suspected.

The blast in Newfield initially was reported as a gas explosion that shattered windows in nearby homes, KYW-TV reported.

Debris was strewn over several blocks, and pieces could be seen hanging from a tree and power line.

Utility workers were shutting off gas lines to homes in the area.

TRENDING: Diver Dies During Rescue Operation for Trapped Thai Boys

2 dead in New Jersey house explosion, authorities say. Cause unknown but foul play is not suspected. https://t.co/uKzSsXdClz — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2018

The explosion was reported at 6:15 a.m., the Gloucester County prosecutor’s office said.

The names of the victims and other details weren’t immediately released.

However, KYW quoted family members saying a couple in their 70s lived in the home.

“Just good people,” Wayne Ingling, a friend of the family, told the Philadelphia Inquirer as he stood down the street. “It shakes you up. It’s a really bad scene up there.”

The county fire marshal is investigating, along with several other agencies, including a state police arson-bomb unit, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Franklin Township police department.

___

This story has been corrected to show Ingling is a family friend, not a neighbor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.