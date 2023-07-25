Mulvaney Looking for Work in Schools, Aiming for 23/24 Academic Year

Controversial transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney may be done destroying Bud Light, but now he has set his eyes on a new target and wants to have direct contact with students after issuing pleas for schools to hire him as a guest speaker.

Mulvaney put out a warning that he intends to contract with colleges and universities as an inspirational speaker and hopes to book such appearances for the 2023/24 school year.

The social media influencer posted his message to schools on his Instagram stories section on July 19. Instagram stories are automatically self-deleted after 24 hours.

“Booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit,” Mulvaney wrote.

Mulvaney also added his agent’s email address before closing with, “Love ya!”

Dylan Mulvaney is looking to work in colleges and universities as a public speaker. The trans influencer posted an advertisement for his speaking services on his Instagram story. “I am booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come… pic.twitter.com/6izTH5nrI1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 20, 2023

According to Mulvaney’s bio on the Creative Artists Agency website, he graduated from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music with a bachelor’s degree in musical theater. Mulvaney was also a member of the “Book of Mormon” traveling show until the production was shut down by the COVID pandemic.

After that, he began to develop his TikTok persona, and his notorious “Days of Girlhood” series about life with stereotypical “feminine” traits.

“Mulvaney’s post comes after the activist left the United States to spend some time in Peru, stating it was ‘a little sad’ to have to leave the U.S. ‘to feel safe,'” the Washington Examiner noted.

Indeed, Mulvaney has been the focus of controversy after he first posted a video showing off the specially-made can of Bud Light that the beer brand sent to him after partnering with him back in April.

But since Mulvaney was seen touting the beer, Bud Light has suffered a crushing boycott that has ended in the firing of two executives, caused a massive loss of market share and sales, and sent the beer that was once the top-selling brew in the country tumbling to No. 4. All in a matter of only three months.

Thanks to the beer brand’s brief partnership with the cartoonish Mulvaney, Bud Light has lost so much business that a bottle-making contractor for the company was forced to close several bottling plants, which caused 645 people to lose their jobs.

Mulvaney remained quiet about the backlash for some time, but last month finally spoke up and criticized Bud Light for refusing to loudly support him in the face of the criticism.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all,” he said in a TikTok video.

The beer brand responded and said it is proud to support the radical gay agenda, but still didn’t mention Mulvaney by name.

It certainly would not be surprising to find some left-wing university or another doling out thousands of dollars to hire Mulvaney as an “inspirational” speaker, especially in light of the conservative boycott that has driven Mulvaney to begin pleading for universities to start paying him to speak about his “girlhood.”

He has enjoyed big endorsement deals already, but his opportunities have dried up a bit since the Bud Light fiasco, as he noted in his video response to the beer.

Sadly, many of our fetid institutes of higher learning are likely to fall all over themselves to help Mulvaney further the dangerous trend of transgenderism among our young people.

Now that his endorsement deals may be starting to dry up, Mulvaney is apparently hoping to live the old saying, “Those who can do. Those who can’t, teach.”

