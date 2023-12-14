Share
Muslim Family Accused of Brutally Beating Son for Converting to Christianity

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  December 14, 2023 at 10:59am
Three Muslim family members have been arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, after a teen told police they attacked him for converting to Christianity.

The boy told officers his father, mother and older brother punched him and spat in his face, WZTV reported.

“His family demanded he take back his Christianity belief and say he was a Muslim during the attacks,” the outlet reported, citing arrest records.

“He stated his mother then took a knife and scratched the back of his right hand with it,” WSMV-TV reported.

The boy’s employer had called the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Monday to request a welfare check, WZTV reported.

“The victim said the abuse continued until law enforcement arrived at the home.”

Officers reported that the boy had lumps on his face and appeared to have been “cut haphazardly.”

He “was trembling and wide eyed” and his hair was “disheveled,” they reported.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

The boy’s mother, Rawaa Khawaji, 46, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, WSMV reported.

His father, Nick Kadum, 57, and brother, John Kadum, 29, were charged with domestic assault, a misdemeanor

.

The two male suspects were released on $2,000 bond, according to The Tennessee Star.

Khawaji was still in jail as of Wednesday, with her bond set at $15,000, according to the news outlet.

A domestic assault conviction carries a sentence of up to 11 months and 29 days in jail in addition to fines.

A conviction of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class C felony, could bring a sentence of three to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The three suspects are due to appear in court Jan. 8.

Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Conversation