Muslim Family Accused of Brutally Beating Son for Converting to Christianity

Three Muslim family members have been arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, after a teen told police they attacked him for converting to Christianity.

The boy told officers his father, mother and older brother punched him and spat in his face, WZTV reported.

“His family demanded he take back his Christianity belief and say he was a Muslim during the attacks,” the outlet reported, citing arrest records.

“He stated his mother then took a knife and scratched the back of his right hand with it,” WSMV-TV reported.

The boy’s employer had called the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Monday to request a welfare check, WZTV reported.

“The victim said the abuse continued until law enforcement arrived at the home.”

Officers reported that the boy had lumps on his face and appeared to have been “cut haphazardly.”

He “was trembling and wide eyed” and his hair was “disheveled,” they reported.

Have you been targeted for your Christian beliefs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

The boy’s mother, Rawaa Khawaji, 46, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, WSMV reported.

His father, Nick Kadum, 57, and brother, John Kadum, 29, were charged with domestic assault, a misdemeanor

A Muslim family in Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly assaulting their son for converting to Christianity, according to local reports. The victim told police his father, mother, and brother repeatedly punched him and spat in his face, according to an… pic.twitter.com/JsSdkTCObm — Paul Kang (@LPaulKang) December 13, 2023

.

The two male suspects were released on $2,000 bond, according to The Tennessee Star.

Khawaji was still in jail as of Wednesday, with her bond set at $15,000, according to the news outlet.

A domestic assault conviction carries a sentence of up to 11 months and 29 days in jail in addition to fines.

A conviction of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class C felony, could bring a sentence of three to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The three suspects are due to appear in court Jan. 8.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.