The legendary basketball player Shaquille O’Neal is famous not just for his athletic career, but also for his generosity.

On Sunday O’Neal and an unknown woman arrived at Jue Lan Club, a popular spot in New York City, Page Six reported.

Sources said that by the end of the night O’Neal decided to pay for everyone’s meals and also bought the whole server team dinner.

However, O’Neal apparently didn’t want to draw attention to himself, so he kept it a secret.

He asked the staff not to mentioned that he was paying the bills for more than 40 tables until after he had left.

Page Six was told that O’Neal paid well over $25,000 for the check.

But that was not enough.

O’Neal also left an “extremely generous” tip for the restaurant staff.

“He left them the biggest tip they’ve ever received,” a source told Page Six.

O’Neal is renowned for his big acts of generosity.

It is not uncommon for the 50-year-old NBA legend to pick up people’s tabs, leave big tips or pay for things for complete strangers.

Last spring, for example, O’Neal was out shopping and decided to buy an engagement ring for a complete stranger, CBS News reported.

Though the man initially refused, O’Neal insisted, telling him, “This is something I do every day.”

In February, O’Neal took out a family with nine kids for dinner, and when he heard they were having car troubles, he bought them two new cars, Auto Evolution reported.

“I have no words right now!!! Today Shaq blessed us like never before,” the mother, Karissa Collins, wrote in an Instagram post.

“Last night we had a surprise visit from Shaq. He took us to dinner as a family at babes chicken. It was so much fun to just hang out and eat dinner with him. He started the day off by taking us to the Mercedes-Benz dealership to get us a new family 15 passenger van.”

Even while at that dinner, he heard the waitresses’ car had broken down. So he left her a $1,000 tip.

O’Neal has been open about how he loves to help any one in need and just wants to do the right thing.

“A lot of people describe it as giving back. I describe it as doing what you’re supposed to do. You’re supposed to help those in need,” O’Neal told People. “I just always try to continue to do the right thing and just lead by example. I’m all about brightening up people’s day.”

