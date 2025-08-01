Some Nerve: Media, Gazans Whine Over Airdropped Aid - UN Failure Caused This Mess

Thanks to the fact that the governing authority of the failed quasi-state in Gaza has lost a war but refuses to give in, they’ve resorted to tactics like, say, starving their own people.

Hamas has done this by basically stealing United Nations aid — something the United Nations, being toothless with bad actors like Hamas, Iran, and Saddam Hussein but ever willing to chastise Israel and its allies — has basically allowed them to do.

Israel then decided, no, the U.N. and its various “relief agencies” (I’d throw out my shoulder making air quotes emphatic enough to put around those words) would not be in charge of distributing food in Gaza — something that makes distribution more difficult, especially since Hamas continues to act as combatants in a war it has long since lost and its proxies spread disinformation about these relief efforts.

So, we’ve gotten to the point where some of that aid needs to be airdropped in by Israel at no inconsiderable expense. And both Gazans and the media are whining that they’re doing this while the latter group insists, “Hey, you know who could really help out here? The United Nations.”

You may begin to understand why anyone cosigning the Palestinian cause in this conflict is morally uneducated, bankrupt, or both.

Take CNN, which made much of a clip of Gazans near the town of Al-Zawayda rushing to get airdropped supplies on Monday — and how one Gazan was quite unhappy with having to rush to get it.

🇵🇸 VIDEO: Gazans scramble for desperately-needed aid in Al-Zawayda Gazans scramble to collect much-needed aid as guns are fired into the air to disperse the crowd after a plane airdropped packages on Al-Zawayda displacement camp, in central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/EG2QtHhVAA — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 29, 2025

“This aid is disgraceful. We are not dogs to be made to run after aid,” Ahmad Faiz Fayyad said.

“We’d rather die of hunger with dignity than die in humiliation and filth.”

“The people doing this have no shame,” he added. “We want the aid to come in by land and be distributed through institutions, so that people can receive it with dignity and honor.”

Well, the problem is that the people who “want the aid to come in by land and be distributed through institutions” actually want you to die of hunger, and in humiliation, and in filth.

The United Nations has always maintained that Gaza was either in a famine or “one step away from famine” since the start of the war, as an editorial from conservative outlet National Review noted.

However, as the editorial noted, the people responsible for this were — get ready for a stunner here — the same ones wringing their hands over the so-called “famine,” which really isn’t.

When the U.N. and its affiliated groups were in charge of food distribution, its supplies routinely ended up in control of Hamas, which hoarded aid for its own fighters and also sold it on the black market to raise money for its war against Israel.

Israel, seeking a way to get aid directly to the people without inadvertently helping to fund the terrorist group, helped put together the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation along with the United States. In the face of many challenges and threats from Hamas, the group has distributed about 100 million meals since launching in May. The new system for distributing food has created a cash crunch for Hamas, which is now struggling to pay its fighters. … As David Makovsky, a scholar at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, has pointed out, according to its own data, when it has made deliveries in recent months, an incredible 87 percent of U.N. trucks have been “intercepted” — i.e., looted either by people seeking aid or armed gangs seeking to steal the aid.

To fight this, Hamas has launched disinformation campaigns against the GHF, including the preposterous accusation that it was lacing flour with opiates. And, since the U.N. won’t cooperate with the GHF or secure the food it’s delivering, truckloads of food won’t enter Gaza.

One of the ways that Israel has supplanted this is the Gaza airdrops — which began Saturday from Israel and have now also been conducted by other countries in the region, including Jordan. However, critics say that these airdrops aren’t as efficient as truckloads.

Which is true. And you know who has some great advice for The Washington Post on how to alleviate this crisis? You’ll never guess. Never!

Actually, you probably will:

David Miliband, the head of the International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian relief organization, and Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, among others, say the way to get aid to Gaza is clear: Open land crossings to allow in a high volume of trucks and allow aid groups unfettered humanitarian access to reach Gazans in need.

Yeah, how could that possibly go wrong?

UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, had the equivalent of 6,000 trucks in Jordan and Egypt waiting to be allowed into Gaza as of Saturday, Lazzarini said in a statement posted to X. Israel’s military says it does not limit trucks entering Gaza.

Israel accuses Hamas of corrupting the long-standing U.N.-coordinated system of aid delivery by systematically stealing and looting. It also says humanitarian groups have failed to collect and distribute the aid — charges they deny. [Emphasis ours.]

Yes, “Israel accuses Hamas” of doing something they are very well documented to have been doing. Meanwhile, literally one day before filing this report on Wednesday, the Post echoed propaganda from the repeatedly debunked and very easily debunkable Gaza Health Ministry, which stated that over “60,000 people killed in Gaza war” and that the ministry said that number “is likely to be an undercount as Israel pursues its war and starvation spreads.”

But when it comes to very well documented Hamas theft of humanitarian aid, it’s Israel-said, Gaza-said. Gotta keep it balanced.

Meanwhile, Gazans are complaining that they have to run to this aid like “dogs” and demand that more food aid be delivered via land entry, so that it can be stolen by Hamas, and the media credulously plays along with the narrative that Israel is responsible for all of misery.

Nobody deserves this. But even people who deserve better will still reap what they and their institutions sow, no matter how actively they try to lie about the genesis of those woes. Now it’s time for the satraps of the failed quasi-state of Gaza to give up and stop starving their own people — and for the media to stop playing along with these defeated bullies on the “famine” they have only themselves to blame for.

