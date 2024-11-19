Share
Sports
News
Christian Pulisic of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half against Jamaica in the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinals in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday.
Christian Pulisic of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half against Jamaica in the 2024 CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinals in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday. (Bill Barrett - ISI Photos - USSF / Getty Images)

Network Unable to Hide Top US Soccer Player's Trump Celebration After Incredible Goal

 By Bryan Chai  November 19, 2024 at 11:27am
Share

Not since the “Macarena” has such a simple dance move swept the nation quite like this.

U.S. men’s soccer superstar Christian Pulisic — easily the best active American soccer player, for the non-fútbol fans out there — became the latest high-profile athlete to join that dance craze.

The moment came during a 4-2 U.S. men’s victory over Jamaica in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinals on Monday night.

You can see if Pulisic’s dance looks at all familiar to you below:

The subtle popping of the hips. The staccato of the fist pumps.

Yup.

That’s the now-iconic dance of President-elect Donald Trump.

Are you now a fan of Christian Pulisic?

(Notice, it’s not just Pulisic, as you can clearly see teammate Weston McKennie jumping in on the dance moves before the camera cuts away. In fact, a separate fan video shows Ricardo Pepi — born to Mexican parents — joining the dance.)

Of note, Pulisic — who plays for AC Milan when not playing for Team USA — has not been a vocal supporter of Trump, unlike some more MAGA-forward athletes, so it came as a genuine surprise to many that he would join in on the viral craze.

A quick glance at the comments, some of which are NSFW, under the above clip makes it clear that a number of X users are not happy with Pulisic’s seeming endorsement of the president-elect.

Despite those protests, the Trump dance only appears to be spreading like wildfire.

Over the weekend’s slate of sporting activities, UFC and NFL athletes proudly showed off the Trump dance moves.

Related:
Women's Soccer Team Calls Off Anti-Male Ad Campaign and Issues Apology ... To the LGBT Community

It was a public outpouring of support for Trump that was generally considered social taboo not that long ago, but things have clearly changed after the president-elect’s resounding Nov. 5 victory.

Though not everything has changed, apparently.

Given his generally adversarial relationship with the establishment media, a curious narrative thread has emerged from the recent spate of Trump dances.

Namely, the topic appears forbidden for the mainstream airwaves.

Pulisic’s Trump dance has been scrubbed from much of Warner Media’s (parent company of CNN) platforms and replays.

The Las Vegas Raiders raised some eyebrows when they cut short a media session after the team’s 34-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday, after a reporter asked star tight end Brock Bowers about his own iteration of the Trump dance.

And as OutKick added, that very same Brock Bowers touchdown celebration was edited out by CBS in subsequent replays.

Whether the media wants to cover it or not, it’s clear that the Trump dance in sports is here to stay — and quite possibly for the long haul.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Network Unable to Hide Top US Soccer Player's Trump Celebration After Incredible Goal
Trump Selects Fox News Personality and Former Congressman as Transportation Secretary
NFL Following UFC Onto Trump Train: League Embraces Elon Musk's X, President-Elect's Iconic Dance
Trump Describes His Meeting with 'Morning Joe' Co-Hosts: 'Many Things Were Discussed'
'Morning Joe' Co-Hosts Reveal They Visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago: 'It's Time for a New Approach'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation