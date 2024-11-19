Network Unable to Hide Top US Soccer Player's Trump Celebration After Incredible Goal

Not since the “Macarena” has such a simple dance move swept the nation quite like this.

U.S. men’s soccer superstar Christian Pulisic — easily the best active American soccer player, for the non-fútbol fans out there — became the latest high-profile athlete to join that dance craze.

The moment came during a 4-2 U.S. men’s victory over Jamaica in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinals on Monday night.

You can see if Pulisic’s dance looks at all familiar to you below:

McKennie’s pass 🤝 Pulisic’s finish What a goal 🤤 Watch USA vs. Jamaica on TNT, truTV or Max 📺 pic.twitter.com/HVrlx9XLzH — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 19, 2024

The subtle popping of the hips. The staccato of the fist pumps.

Yup.

That’s the now-iconic dance of President-elect Donald Trump.

(Notice, it’s not just Pulisic, as you can clearly see teammate Weston McKennie jumping in on the dance moves before the camera cuts away. In fact, a separate fan video shows Ricardo Pepi — born to Mexican parents — joining the dance.)

Of note, Pulisic — who plays for AC Milan when not playing for Team USA — has not been a vocal supporter of Trump, unlike some more MAGA-forward athletes, so it came as a genuine surprise to many that he would join in on the viral craze.

A quick glance at the comments, some of which are NSFW, under the above clip makes it clear that a number of X users are not happy with Pulisic’s seeming endorsement of the president-elect.

Despite those protests, the Trump dance only appears to be spreading like wildfire.

Over the weekend’s slate of sporting activities, UFC and NFL athletes proudly showed off the Trump dance moves.

It was a public outpouring of support for Trump that was generally considered social taboo not that long ago, but things have clearly changed after the president-elect’s resounding Nov. 5 victory.

Though not everything has changed, apparently.

Given his generally adversarial relationship with the establishment media, a curious narrative thread has emerged from the recent spate of Trump dances.

Namely, the topic appears forbidden for the mainstream airwaves.

Pulisic’s Trump dance has been scrubbed from much of Warner Media’s (parent company of CNN) platforms and replays.

The Las Vegas Raiders raised some eyebrows when they cut short a media session after the team’s 34-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday, after a reporter asked star tight end Brock Bowers about his own iteration of the Trump dance.

And as OutKick added, that very same Brock Bowers touchdown celebration was edited out by CBS in subsequent replays.

Whether the media wants to cover it or not, it’s clear that the Trump dance in sports is here to stay — and quite possibly for the long haul.

