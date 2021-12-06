Share
News
A group of trans-rights activists protested outside of the Netflix building in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 20, over comedian Dave Chappelle's joke, which aired on his Netflix special.
A group of trans-rights activists protested outside of the Netflix building in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 20, over comedian Dave Chappelle's joke, which aired on his Netflix special. (Damian Dovarganes / AP)

New Book Topping Amazon's LGBTQ+ Category Has Leftists Fuming

 By Michael Austin  December 6, 2021 at 9:45am
Share

The number one best-selling book within Amazon’s LGBTQ+ category has leftists furious.

Why? Because it was written by none other than The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh.

And, unlike the majority of the books listed in that category, Walsh’s book pushes back against the predominant narratives within the LGBT movement.

The book — titled “Johnny the Walrus” — follows a young boy with a wild imagination.

One day, the boy, Johnny, pretends to be a walrus. Then, his mother is pressured by activists to raise him as one. She’s told to pretend Johnny is a walrus, feed him like a walrus and even take her own son to have surgery to look more like a walrus.

Trending:
Watch: Psaki Looks Panicked as She's Told Horrific Jobs Numbers on Live TV, Says She 'Can't Comment'

Essentially, the book serves as a perfect metaphor for the left’s current push to allow underage children, some who have been indoctrinated with gender theory, to undergo life-altering, irreversible, hormone-altering sex-change treatments.

Now, due to the success of “Johnny the Walrus,” the first thing left-wing activists see when they search for LGBTQ+ books on Amazon is a story warning of the excesses of transgender ideology.

In response, Walsh had a little fun with his critics.

Would you buy this book to support Matt Walsh's message?

“I am thrilled and honored to have written the number one LGBT book in the country and take my responsibility as a leading LGBT voice very seriously,” Walsh said in an email response discussing the book’s success with The Western Journal.

“Going forward, all criticism of me or my work is homophobic,” he explained.

Walsh’s gloating did not stop there. He also took to Twitter to celebrate the success.

“I now have the number one LGBT book in the country. Any further criticism of me or my book is now homophobic. Checkmate,” Walsh wrote.

Related:
Transgender Swimmer Dominating Women's Circuit After Competing on Men's Team for Years

The conservative commentator’s Twitter name now reads as “Bestselling LGBT Author Matt Walsh.”

Prior to the book’s release, Walsh shared with The Western Journal his goals for the book.

The Daily Wire podcaster hopes parents will understand the deeper points the book is trying to make and that children who have read the book — upon being introduced to the concept of gender transitioning — will understand exactly what is going on.

“I’m hoping that … later on, after they’ve been read this book, when they are introduced to those concepts, they’ll kind of understand the framework in which these things should be understood,” Walsh told The Western Journal.

“They’ll say … ‘so, that boy is identifying as a girl? That’s just like identifying as a walrus.’”

“I want them to make that connection because that is, in fact, … exactly that sort of thing. And so, I guess in a way, this is my attempt at a little bit of an inoculation against gender theory before they are introduced to it.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




New Book Topping Amazon's LGBTQ+ Category Has Leftists Fuming
Catholic School Teaches Students How to Keep Minorities Oppressed: Woke Agenda Backfires
We Have Their Names: Epstein's 'Little Black Book' of Powerful People Has Officially Debuted in Maxwell Trial
Maxwell Trial Bombshell: Epstein Photo with Pope Reportedly Entered Into Evidence
Troops Deployed to South Pacific as Deadly Chaos Erupts on Island Chain
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!