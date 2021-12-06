New Book Topping Amazon's LGBTQ+ Category Has Leftists Fuming

The number one best-selling book within Amazon’s LGBTQ+ category has leftists furious.

Why? Because it was written by none other than The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh.

And, unlike the majority of the books listed in that category, Walsh’s book pushes back against the predominant narratives within the LGBT movement.

The book — titled “Johnny the Walrus” — follows a young boy with a wild imagination.

One day, the boy, Johnny, pretends to be a walrus. Then, his mother is pressured by activists to raise him as one. She’s told to pretend Johnny is a walrus, feed him like a walrus and even take her own son to have surgery to look more like a walrus.

Essentially, the book serves as a perfect metaphor for the left’s current push to allow underage children, some who have been indoctrinated with gender theory, to undergo life-altering, irreversible, hormone-altering sex-change treatments.

Now, due to the success of “Johnny the Walrus,” the first thing left-wing activists see when they search for LGBTQ+ books on Amazon is a story warning of the excesses of transgender ideology.

In response, Walsh had a little fun with his critics.

“I am thrilled and honored to have written the number one LGBT book in the country and take my responsibility as a leading LGBT voice very seriously,” Walsh said in an email response discussing the book’s success with The Western Journal.

“Going forward, all criticism of me or my work is homophobic,” he explained.

Walsh’s gloating did not stop there. He also took to Twitter to celebrate the success.

I now have the number one LGBT book in the country. Any further criticism of me or my book is now homophobic. Checkmate. pic.twitter.com/MP8VPZBEGx — Bestselling LGBT Author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 5, 2021

“I now have the number one LGBT book in the country. Any further criticism of me or my book is now homophobic. Checkmate,” Walsh wrote.

The conservative commentator’s Twitter name now reads as “Bestselling LGBT Author Matt Walsh.”

Prior to the book’s release, Walsh shared with The Western Journal his goals for the book.

The Daily Wire podcaster hopes parents will understand the deeper points the book is trying to make and that children who have read the book — upon being introduced to the concept of gender transitioning — will understand exactly what is going on.

“I’m hoping that … later on, after they’ve been read this book, when they are introduced to those concepts, they’ll kind of understand the framework in which these things should be understood,” Walsh told The Western Journal.

“They’ll say … ‘so, that boy is identifying as a girl? That’s just like identifying as a walrus.’”

“I want them to make that connection because that is, in fact, … exactly that sort of thing. And so, I guess in a way, this is my attempt at a little bit of an inoculation against gender theory before they are introduced to it.”

