Massive Upgrade: Chick-fil-A Set to Take Over and Demolish a Seedy Strip Club to Make Way for a New Restaurant

Residents of Portland, Oregon, could soon have their very first Chick-fil-A location — a first for the far-left city known for being a stronghold of so-called secular progressivism.

Not only is the Christian-owned private company expected to move into the Portland market in the coming months, but it would upgrade the neighborhood it would call home if the plan were to come to fruition.

KPTV-TV reported the Atlanta-based chain known for hawking supreme chicken sandwiches would replace a strip club in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

It would be the only Chick-fil-A restaurant inside Portland city limits. https://t.co/MPNmYAuAxQ pic.twitter.com/VSLZWa0pSK — FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) April 23, 2024

Since 1984, 9950 SE Stark Street in Portland has been the home of a strip club called The Venue Gentlemen’s Club.

The property naturally has a sordid past.

In fact, just three weeks ago The Venue Gentleman’s Club was the site of a shooting that left 35-year-old Morieo Camel-Harris dead.

Another person was also wounded during the April 1 homicide. That unidentified person was treated at a local hospital.

Are you a fan of Chick-fil-A? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Portland Police are still seeking a suspect in the shooting.

But plans to buy the property currently are in the works and they include Chick-fil-A transforming it into a 98-seat 4,991 sq. foot hub for savory chicken.

If the plan goes through, the business that would call 9950 SE Stark Street home would be closed on Sundays — unlike The Venue Gentleman’s Club.

According to the club’s listing on Google, The Venue Gentleman’s Club unlocks its doors at 10 a.m. seven days a week and is open until 2 a.m. the following morning.

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A is known for sacrificing billions in revenue annually by closing on Sundays to allow its employees to attend church services if they choose to do so.

If all goes well for Chick-fil-A — and the residents of the Hazelwood neighborhood — the area could get a big makeover.

The company would tear down the strip club before building a new structure on the property.

When KPTV shared the news on Facebook that a strip club could soon be replaced by a restaurant that is synonymous to many on the left with faith, the reactions from Portlanders were naturally mixed.

One commenter called the restaurant chain’s food “hate chicken.”

But others appeared excited about the prospect of their city getting its very own Chick-fil-A. One person who came across the Facebook post commented, “Jesus is coming to Portland! Amen!”

The irony of Portland potentially replacing a strip club with a restaurant that serves chicken strips was not lost on most people who replied to the post.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.