Massive Upgrade: Chick-fil-A Set to Take Over and Demolish a Seedy Strip Club to Make Way for a New Restaurant
Residents of Portland, Oregon, could soon have their very first Chick-fil-A location — a first for the far-left city known for being a stronghold of so-called secular progressivism.
Not only is the Christian-owned private company expected to move into the Portland market in the coming months, but it would upgrade the neighborhood it would call home if the plan were to come to fruition.
KPTV-TV reported the Atlanta-based chain known for hawking supreme chicken sandwiches would replace a strip club in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood.
It would be the only Chick-fil-A restaurant inside Portland city limits. https://t.co/MPNmYAuAxQ pic.twitter.com/VSLZWa0pSK
— FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) April 23, 2024
Since 1984, 9950 SE Stark Street in Portland has been the home of a strip club called The Venue Gentlemen’s Club.
The property naturally has a sordid past.
In fact, just three weeks ago The Venue Gentleman’s Club was the site of a shooting that left 35-year-old Morieo Camel-Harris dead.
Another person was also wounded during the April 1 homicide. That unidentified person was treated at a local hospital.
Portland Police are still seeking a suspect in the shooting.
But plans to buy the property currently are in the works and they include Chick-fil-A transforming it into a 98-seat 4,991 sq. foot hub for savory chicken.
If the plan goes through, the business that would call 9950 SE Stark Street home would be closed on Sundays — unlike The Venue Gentleman’s Club.
According to the club’s listing on Google, The Venue Gentleman’s Club unlocks its doors at 10 a.m. seven days a week and is open until 2 a.m. the following morning.
Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A is known for sacrificing billions in revenue annually by closing on Sundays to allow its employees to attend church services if they choose to do so.
If all goes well for Chick-fil-A — and the residents of the Hazelwood neighborhood — the area could get a big makeover.
The company would tear down the strip club before building a new structure on the property.
When KPTV shared the news on Facebook that a strip club could soon be replaced by a restaurant that is synonymous to many on the left with faith, the reactions from Portlanders were naturally mixed.
One commenter called the restaurant chain’s food “hate chicken.”
But others appeared excited about the prospect of their city getting its very own Chick-fil-A. One person who came across the Facebook post commented, “Jesus is coming to Portland! Amen!”
The irony of Portland potentially replacing a strip club with a restaurant that serves chicken strips was not lost on most people who replied to the post.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.