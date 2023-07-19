The Cleveland Browns have cut defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey after he was accused of threatening two women with a firearm in the city on Tuesday.

WJW-TV reported police said Winfrey, 22, was at a hotel when he encountered two women he knew in the lobby.

One of the women reportedly yelled an insult at the defensive tackle after he did not respond to a comment from her.

The unnamed woman said the player became angry and began to make threats and showed them he had a handgun in his possession.

The outlet reported one of the women told police in Cleveland that she recorded a portion of the altercation on her phone.

A video posted on social media purports to show Winfrey implying he was armed as he pursued the women on a street in downtown Cleveland.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers might find offensive.

A man can be heard repeatedly saying, “You don’t think it’s on me?”

The man then said, “I will smack the s*** out of both of y’all… What the f*** is wrong with you?”

The clip ends as it appears the phone was struck by someone.

WJW reported Winfrey was not at the scene when police arrived, but they are investigating the matter.

The Browns announced in a short post on Twitter that Winfrey had been released from the team on Wednesday morning.

The tweet contained a link to a statement from the team on its website that did not offer any additional information or comments about Tuesday’s alleged incident.

“The Cleveland Browns have waived DT Perion Winfrey,” the statement said. “Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season and recorded 22 tackles and half of a sack.”

Tuesday was not Winfrey’s first run-in with the police. CBS Sports reported in April the player was charged with misdemeanor assault in Texas after he was accused of grabbing a woman he was dating.

A reported argument about a dog and a set of car keys led to “bodily injury,” police in Harris County said.

Winfrey was also the victim of an armed robbery just a few weeks ago outside of a nightclub alongside one of his teammates, USA Today reported.

The Browns drafted the University of Oklahoma standout in 2022 in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Prior to his career with the Sooners, Winfrey played for Iowa Western Community College.

