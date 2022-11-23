Parler Share
Commentary
NHL Goes Full Woke, League's Tweet Reveal That Even Hockey Is Too Far Gone

 By Richard Moorhead  November 22, 2022 at 6:37pm
You might not imagine hockey as a sport dominated by “wokeness.”

But even the National Hockey League is bending the knee to fanatical political correctness and left-wing ideology.

The league promoted transgender ideology in two different tweets on Tuesday morning.

The NHL touted its support of a “Team Trans Draft Tournament” in the first tweet, recognizing a hockey competition in which only transgender players competed.

The NHL’s fan base doesn’t exactly trend in a politically correct direction.

A 2020 Morning Consult poll indicated that NHL fans skewed more conservative, as well as whiter, than fans of other American sports leagues.

In a follow-up tweet, the NHL made it clear to its Twitter followers that trans ideology wasn’t up for discussion.

The league turned off replies in a message where hockey fans were told that “nonbinary identity is real.”

Can you imagine two “nonbinary” hockey players slugging it out on the ice before a power play in the next Stanley Cup? You might not have to use your imagination, before long.

The NHL has also taken steps toward engineering the racial and ethnic makeup of its player base.

The league commissioned a report on diversity, equity, and inclusion earlier this year, according to the Associated Press.

While NHL’s player base skews whiter, it’s inaccurate to describe hockey players as lacking in ethnic diversity.

The NHL has one of the most robust international player bases in American professional sports, many of them hailing from nations in the far northern hemisphere where ice and snow is a part of life.

Of course, you could never envision leagues such as the NFL and NBA scrutinizing the racial background of their own player base as if it were a problem. Both leagues are dominated by black players.

Maybe American professional sports really are gone if even hockey isn’t immune to transgender and social justice propaganda.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




