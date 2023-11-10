Nicaragua Experiencing 'Massive Move of God' as Events Draw 650,000 so Far, Tens of Thousands Accept Christ

People all around the world need God. You can feel it.

According to CBN News, Christian missionaries have witnessed a “massive move of God” in troubled Nicaragua, thousands of miles south of the U.S. border in the heart of Central America.

Missionary Britt Hancock reported thousands of miracles and tens of thousands of conversions to Christ among the roughly 650,000 people who have attended evangelism events in that country so far this year.







Hancock’s Mountain Gateway missionary organization has joined Evangelist Nathan Morris’ Shake the Nations Ministries in leading these mass revival events.

Hancock told CBN News that the call to minister in Nicaragua came from God.

“He really spoke to me. He told me, ‘Son, I’ve decided to do something in Nicaragua, and if you’ll just say, “Yes,” you’re going to watch me do something,'” Hancock said.

At the current pace, the missionary expects to have made quite an impact by the end of 2024.

“In Jesus’ name by the end of next year, we will have evangelized an entire country,” he said. “The country’s got six million people in it; it’s about the size of the state of Alabama in geographic size.”

Are you baptized? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We’ve had people baptized in the Holy Spirit spontaneously,” he said.

Unexpected support from Nicaragua’s dictatorial government constitutes one more miracle.

“We’ve had so many miracles, the government has decided to give us the national plaza, ‘Plaza de la Fe’ it’s called, which will hold about 300,000 people,” Hancock said. “If the trend continues, it’s just going to fill up with people.”

Indeed, the people of Nicaragua need Christ as much as everyone does. And the present state of their country reminds them of this fact.

In the United States, we receive surprisingly little regular news about the internal affairs of our southern neighbors. At most, perhaps, Americans have a hazy mental picture of sweltering jungles and smothering tyrannies.

The latter part of that image certainly rings true. In fact, according to ABC News, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has come under intense scrutiny this week on account of his decision to withdraw from the Organization of American States, a Washington, D.C.-based organization of all 35 independent states of the Americas.

Remaining OAS members have expressed concern over Ortega’s human rights record. For instance, the OAS permanent council adopted a resolution Wednesday promising to pay “special attention to the situation in Nicaragua.”

“This is a clear message that we want to send to the Nicaraguan people, so that they know they are not alone,” council President Ronald Sanders of Antigua and Barbuda said. “We are not going to abandon them.”

In April 2018, Ortega’s dictatorship violently crushed protesters against his regime. Authorities killed 355 people, imprisoned hundreds more and targeted a number of institutions, including the Catholic Church.

Hence the government’s willingness to allow a massive revival in the national plaza.

Likewise, stories of domestic political turmoil in places like Nicaragua remind us that in recent years Americans have not experienced something unique.

Furthermore, they remind us that in such times God never abandons us.

During a speech last month, Tucker Carlson expressed the vague sense of impending doom that we all feel.

“When every person — 350 million Americans — everyone, regardless of political affiliation, can feel that something bad’s coming. Everybody knows that,” Carlson said.

“I mean, if you’ve been to church once in the last year, have you thought about the end times recently? Yes, you have. Because you can feel that abrupt change is coming, and that’s very disconcerting,” he added.

Tens of thousands of Nicaraguans have felt it, too.

But they have also felt the Holy Spirit. And they have found Jesus, whose love conquers all earthly fears.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.