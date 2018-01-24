Nigerian Immigrant Posts Message to U.S. About Trump’s “S***hole Country” Comments

A Nigerian immigrant posted a video in which he ranted about President Donald Trump’s alleged comments about African countries.
“If I tell you that I’m upset at Donald Trump for his statement, I would be lying,” he said in the video.
Trump’s reputed comments in a White House meeting on immigration when, according to Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin, Trump referred to African nations as “s—holes” has sparked backlash across the world, but one Nigerian immigrant actually agreed with him.
“Nigeria is indeed a s—hole,” he said. “It is what it is. I don’t understand why people are upset.”
He then goes on to list what makes Nigeria a “s—hole,” including the fact that workers haven’t been paid in months, the security system takes lives instead of protecting them and the price of food has become unbearable for citizens.
“If your country was not a s—hole, I bet you we would not be in the United States of America, we would not be in U.K. we would not be in Malaysia, we would not be in Italy,” he said. “We would be back in our countries.”
He concludes that if other immigrants come together and “begin to turn things around, I bet you in no time no man whether white or black will come out and call African nations ‘s—hole.’ But for now, it is the truth, the truth is bitter, but you must accept it.”
This Nigerian immigrant is not the only one with positive comments about Trump’s remarks.
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni also praised the U.S. president.
“I love Trump because he tells Africans frankly,” President Yoweri Museveni said after an apology was issued for Trump’s recent comments, according to The Associated Press.
He added, “I don’t know whether he was misquoted or whatever. But he talks to Africans frankly. In the world, you cannot survive if you are weak.”
The Ugandan president is one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders and called Trump an honest man during his State of the Nation address, the AP reported.
Uganda’s speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, did not agree with Museveni and said Trump’s remark was “obviously quite disturbing and upsetting.”
Trump denied Durbin’s charge with a tweet last week, writing the senator “misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting.”
Sens. Tim Cotton, R- Ark. and David Perdue, R-Ga., who were also at the meeting, refuted Durbin’s claims saying they never heard Trump characterize nations as “sh–holes.”
“I didn’t hear it, and I was sitting no further away from Donald Trump than Dick Durbin was,” Cotton said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
