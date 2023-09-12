Nightmare: Trudeau Stuck in India After Being Scolded at G-20 Conference

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was stranded in India.

Trudeau proved unable to depart the country after the weekend’s Group of 20 summit in New Dehli.

A key component of the prime minister’s official plane proved faulty before his planned Monday departure, leaving the world leader stuck in India.

“The problem involves a component that will have to be replaced,” Daniel Le Bouthillier, head of media relations for the Department of National Defence, said Monday, according to the Toronto Sun.

Global News reported Tuesday that Trudeau was finally able to leave the country.

It said the Royal Canadian Air Force had sent a technician to India with replacement parts, and the technician was able to fix the issue on the prime minister’s Airbus CC-150 Polaris plane.

This isn’t the first time that aircraft used to transport Trudeau to international events has broken down, according to Global News.

It said the aircraft has been “plagued with problems” and is scheduled to be replaced this fall.

Trudeau wasn’t received in an entirely warm fashion at the G-20 event.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi scolded him about the activities of Sikh separatist groups in Canada, according to Reuters.

Global News said Trudeau was "attacked in Indian media, with headlines saying he was snubbed at the summit."







In an official statement Sunday after the two leaders met, Modi’s office doubled down on his objections to “continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada.”

“They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship,” Modi said.

“The nexus of such forces with organized crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well.”

Trudeau touted his own efforts at the G-20 meeting in a social media post on Sunday.

The @G20org Leaders’ Summit has wrapped – but our work to create good jobs and economic growth, to fight climate change and protect the environment, and to defend peace and security continues. More on that, and on the progress we’ve made this week, here: https://t.co/OCsG55xfDY pic.twitter.com/VogoJPrPir — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 10, 2023



A news release from his office boasted that the prime minister had “worked to spur progress on global challenges affecting people, like climate change and food and energy insecurity, and made a series of funding announcements. He also raised the importance of the rule of law.”

