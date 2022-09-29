'No Decency, No Shame': Tucker Unleashes on Lib Media and Dems for Politicized Hurricane Response

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday lambasted media figures and Democrats who tried to use Hurricane Ian to score political points.

“Hurricane Ian, as we have told you, has crushed the state of Florida. More than a million people have no power. This is a catastrophe. It’s a national disaster. People will certainly be killed because of it,” Carlson said.

“Under circumstances like that, decent people put politics aside for a moment because they’re not ghouls. They realize some things, like life and death, are more important than politics.”

“But on MSNBC, there’s no reason to abide by the basic standards of decency. So today, that channel invited former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill to deliver a sermon to everyone stuck without power in Florida facing death, and that message was, ‘Stop complaining about Joe Biden, serfs!’”

McCaskill had expressed hope that Floridians who “hate the federal government” would remember the disaster relief efforts following the hurricane.

“Can you imagine lecturing people who are cowering in their houses trying not to get killed? No decency, no shame,” Carlson said.

“Over at CNN, Don Lemon repeatedly tried to link the hurricane to climate change. … That’s when his guest, Jamie Rhome, shut him down. Because unlike Don Lemon, Jamie Rhome knows what he’s talking about; he’s the director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [National] Hurricane Center.”

Rhome told Lemon he wanted to “focus on the here and now” rather than discuss climate change. When pressed, Rhome said, “I don’t think you can link climate change to any one event.”



Carlson then called out Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota over remarks she made Tuesday morning on MSNBC.

“How can I help the Democratic Party in the middle of a humanitarian disaster? Most people don’t think that way. But Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota certainly does,” Carlson said.

“She announced on television that only if we had given her a lot more power, hurricanes wouldn’t happen. Because it turns out that Amy Klobuchar and her friends control the weather, if only you vote for them.”

“We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades. That’s why we’ve got to win this as that hurricane bears down on Florida. We gotta win in the midterms,” Klobuchar said.

“We called Amy Klobuchar’s office today and asked her to come on to explain specifically how she would have taken control of the weather and prevented Hurricane Ian,” Carlson said. “Weirdly, she didn’t respond, but she’s always welcome on this show to tell us how she’s in charge of the weather.”

Klobuchar did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.