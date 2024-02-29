'When, Not If': Director of 'America, Invaded' Predicts Terrorist Attack on US Soil - Interview

In her powerful new documentary “America, Invaded,” director Namrata Singh Gujral sounds the alarm on how the Biden administration’s border policies have literally opened the door to a potential 9/11-style attack in the U.S.

“It’s simply a function of when, not if,” the concerned documentarian warns, echoing the opinions of ex-FBI officials and multiple intelligence experts that undergird her film.

Even worse, Gujral adds, the Biden administration is fully aware of the worrisome facts the film exposes, but its policies are designed to place altering America — “a replacement of all things American,” as she puts it — ahead of national security.

The actress-turned-filmmaker has come to these troubling conclusions after hours of filming on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border and after interviews that have taken her to terrorist-linked global hot spots.

“America, Invaded” dropped this month and is available for streaming on Salem Now and Rumble.



The most chilling moments of the footage, by far, involve interviews with cold-hearted human traffickers.

Filmed in deep shadow and masked to protect their identities, the border coyotes admit to smuggling thousands of people across the U.S. border. Such people include those fleeing justice elsewhere and, according to one coyote, “some who hate America and say they want to punish Americans.”

A second coyote boasts about how easy his job is thanks to halted construction of Donald Trump’s signature border wall during the Biden administration. “Not everywhere has a wall or a fence, and of course we use the open areas,” he says.

This is Gujral’s second acclaimed film about the border crisis following “America’s Forgotten” (2020), which exposed how border traffickers so often abuse, rape and even kill those who’ve sought their services.

To date, 7.2 million illegal aliens have entered this country under the Biden administration, more than the population of 36 U.S. states, Fox News reported last week.

Beyond the millions of illegal border crossings, potential terrorists also exploit loopholes in the U.S. immigration system to enter the country, “America, Invaded” reveals. Those who have committed heinous acts on U.S. soil did so by overstaying tourist visas as well as through H-1B visas, diversity immigration visas (DIVs) and special immigrant visas (SIVs).

In terms of SIVs, the film chillingly emphasizes that it’s highly likely potential terrorists were among the throngs of Afghan refugees the Biden administration haphazardly evacuated during the 2021 Kabul airlift and who were subsequently resettled in America.

“It’s well documented that 90 percent of the people that came from Afghanistan did not qualify for the SIVs,” Gujral says. “After they came to the U.S., they were housed in our bases, and a lot of them have just disappeared into nothingness. We don’t know who they were. We don’t know where they went.”

Unfortunately, that’s only the half of it.

Here, then, are more of Gujral’s insights on the border issues that inspired her eye-opening film and that have also raised an “existential question” for her.

TWJ: After interviewing all of the experts for the film, how sure are you that America is in grave danger of a potential terrorist attack based on the millions of illegals now in the country?

Gujral: Over 100 percent. In the film, we have not only ex-FBI directors, domestic experts, but we also have international security experts that have dealt with particular jihadis for a long time. And I will say this: They are looking for an opportune time. They’re here. It’s simply a function of when, not if.

The central question that you attempt to answer in this film is this: What did we really achieve in the 20-year war on terror if we are going to let unknown individuals — potential terrorists — just waltz into America? Why did you frame the film that way?

That was largely based on when I started interviewing the Gold Star families. One of the moms asks this in the film. She says, “I ask that every day. What did he die for?” And I think in an effort to answer the question for the Gold Star families, I laid out a framework for the film.

The rest of us have kind of moved on from the global war on terror that happened 20 years ago. I think Americans need to understand there was a human cost to fighting the war on terror, and we cannot unravel the legacy of these soldiers that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

You point out that the terrorist threat traces back to U.S. immigration policy loopholes but that not much has changed since 9/11, and some of it is worse. Yet, if an American citizen gets a speeding ticket, authorities can track him to the exact square inch. What do you think about that?

That’s why I make pictures like this. As a filmmaker, you don’t make big money on these films. You make these films because they’re necessary. We’re at a precipice in America. I am a self-declared longtime Democrat, and I’m at a point where I am scared of what my party is doing to this country. That’s why I chose to make this picture.

Are you hinting you might not be a Democrat much longer?

Possibly. The way I look at it, though, is the Democratic Party is a mess right now. And that’s happening with the southern border and so many other things, too.

I can leave the party and be an independent or become a Republican. Or I can stay and try to fix the party because I know not everyone in the party is a crazy left progressive like Ilhan Omar or Rashida Tlaib. I know that. It’s an existential question. It’s certainly a conversation I’m having with myself.

And yet you note that while Republicans granted you access and interviews, Democrats did not — including those in the “squad.” Did that shock you given the gravity of the issue?

It went beyond shocking at first. It was very perplexing to me. It is just the mechanics of the Democratic Party. I think at some point the ideology took over so that perhaps the way to do this was to bring in people that would change the face of the voter demographic in America.

I’m not standing up for that, but I think every single leader of the Democratic Party kind of fell along party lines and embraced that. But there’s no good way to say that to the American people, so they just decided not to say anything at all.

Isn’t that the Great Replacement Theory, which Tucker Carlson has called attention to in recent years?

I think people have different takes on the theory. And, you know, GRT is really based on replacing Anglo-Saxon Americans. I would take that one step further. I think GRT is based on replacing the American soul and the American spirit. It’s basically a replacement of all things American. … In fact, I’ll take that one step further. I actually like to call it the GDT, the Great Dismantlement Theory.

I’m not white, and I’m not Anglo-Saxon. But I believe there is a concerted effort to replace the American spirit, to replace what our country stands for. I believe the Democratic Party is orchestrating it, for sure.

In the film, and with regard to the FBI terrorist watch list, we learn that while many illegals are captured, it’s estimated that there are three times as many “gotaways.” What is the government doing about them?

Someone we interviewed but ultimately did not get the rights to put in the film — someone who comes from, shall we say, one of the countries with terrorist links — I said to this guy, “You’re telling me all these guys are here in the U.S.? The sleeper cells are here? But, you know, we’re not hearing anything about finding large sleeper cells.”

He said two things: One, if [the Biden administration] found them, then they wouldn’t tell you. And two, they’re not going to come all the way through Mexico to your country to be found.

This is not a one-off effort. This is an organized, orchestrated effort. So when you talk about gotaways, they’re not getting away by some miracle. They’re getting away by design. They’re looking at an American border that’s wide open. They want to kill a bunch of Americans, they come to the border, and they disappear. It’s that simple.

Some characterize U.S. border agents under Biden as merely processing millions of illegals into the country. It’s not their fault, but is that accurate?

As one border agent told me — again, we couldn’t get the clearance for him to be in the film — but he said, “I feel like I work at a welcome center to the United States of America.”

After making this film — which included interviewing unrepentant coyote traffickers — what shocked you the most that the government is perhaps not telling us?

Perhaps the most shocking thing is that the current administration is aware of the terrorist threat to the U.S. because of the southern border. It’s not that they’re not aware. We talked to people in the current administration that off the record [say] they’re aware. There is nothing in the film they don’t know. I stand behind that. The question is, will they choose to do anything about it?

For a time only Donald Trump was calling the border issue an “invasion,” and he was criticized and called racist. Do you find it odd that people are now acknowledging it and that your film is even titled “America, Invaded”?

Absolutely. You know, they did a poll and over 70 percent of people see it as an invasion at our border. And like you said, four years ago when you used that word, everyone was saying, “My God, can you possibly get more hyperbolic, more dramatic?” Now we’re seeing an invasion unfold in front of our very eyes. Unfortunately, I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

It seems unmistakable that your film is intended as a warning to America. What is that warning, specifically?

I am warning America to take care of America while America is still here, so we don’t lose the country entirely.

Note: Answers and questions from the video interview may have been edited and condensed to remove random utterances, such as pauses or filler words that are a part of speech, and for brevity and clarity.

