Not a Joke: Burger King's Newest 'Meatless' Burger Creation Is Just 20 Slices of Cheese

Like a very cheesy comet zipping through the fast food universe before disappearing into legend, the so-called “Real Cheesebuger” made a three-day appearance in Thailand’s Burger King restaurants.

The delight, which was available from Tuesday through Thursday in that country alone, was made from 20 slices of American cheese slapped in a bun, according to Fox Business.

The meat part? Really, who needs it?

“Not for fun, this is for real,” the company said Sunday on Facebook when it announced the creation was arriving.

Burger King Thailand introduces burger with 20 slices of American cheese and no meat, called ‘The Real Cheeseburger.’ pic.twitter.com/3slCaTmrn9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 11, 2023

The price was right, too. The “Real Cheeseburger” sold for 109 Thai baht, which is about $3.10. A regular burger sells for 380 baht, which is about $10.90, according to CNN.

The hype worked. CNN reported that a Bangkok Burger King manager was worried that deliveries of the gooey sandwich would leave too few to meet in-store demand.

CBA won’t be outdone. Hours after Burger King Thailand releases “Real Cheeseburger”, CBA announces Real Cheeseburger Bagel™️ with 21 slices of American cheese! 1 more than BK. Wow! #eatcba #upshow #realcheeseburger #realcheesburgerbagel #burgerkingthailand #americancheese pic.twitter.com/chWjTao8zU — CBA – Chicago Bagel Authority (@eatcba) July 13, 2023

One customer said she was driven to try the sandwich after seeing it on social media.

After trying the new “burger,” Im Jeepetch said, “This was a bit too much.”

“I could only finish half of it. This is an insane amount of cheese added into one burger. Food is good when things are at the right combination,” she said.

Customer Thanaporn Chatcharaporn gave up on trying to eat her sandwich, according to Fox Business.

“It’s very salty. Almost too salty to eat,” she said. “The smell is also very strong. At the first bite, it gave me goosebumps, but I couldn’t finish the whole thing. I wanted to try it just to see what it was like.”

I could put down like 10 of these no sweat — kate bush’s husband (@airbagged) July 10, 2023



Fox Business noted that no one could accuse journalist Eric Surbano of being over-kind by accusing Burger King of committing a “crime.”

“There’s no sauce, though Burger King graciously threw in some ketchup packets, perhaps suggesting that ketchup might help,” Surbano wrote.

“But the team and I took a bite of this thing without any condiments, and it was as revolting as you thought it would be: dry, a shock to the digestive system, and literally a thousand calories worth of unnecessary processed cheese,” he wrote.

A representative of Burger King said Americans will not get a chance at the “Real Cheeseburger.”

“This is a limited-time offer by Burger King Thailand and is available only in that market,” the representative said, adding that it “will not be featured in the United States nor elsewhere.”

