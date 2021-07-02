U.S. lawmakers are warning that, as China’s open plan for global dominance plays out before our eyes, American corporations need to be aware that they are already playing an integral role in this takeover.

American consumers need to be aware as well, as this is essentially a slow-motion invasion of the United States, and the sooner the populace realizes what’s going on, the sooner we can actually do something about it.

On Sunday, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, led by ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes of California, issued a memo detailing the Chinese Communist Party’s “campaign of malign influence across a wide range of U.S. economic sectors.”

“Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated that Beijing’s strategic goal — becoming the dominant world economic and military leader by 2049 — broadly depends on acquiring national power across multiple domains: military, technology, diplomacy, and information,” the memo’s introduction read.

“The Chinese government’s grip on business is a powerful platform for malign influence. Beijing’s control over Chinese industry and investment enables the acquisition, transfer, and theft of U.S. innovation, technology, and intellectual property,” it warned.

Nunes told Just the News that “China is executing a plan to undermine and co-opt U.S. business.”

“Corporate America needs to understand that China is targeting them, often using lucrative access to Chinese markets as a means to acquire their technology and innovations, and even to force them to suppress their own employees’ freedom of speech on China issues.”

The various complexities of U.S.-Chinese business relations might often go over the head of the layperson, but one very simple example of how China manages to influence American corporations and consumers alike is through Hollywood, as The New York Times detailed in 2018.

The amount of money to be made by distributing movies in China, where audiences absolutely love American films, is quite tempting to production companies, and they’ve shown themselves to be more than willing to self-censor content for the sake of having their movies approved for distribution by Beijing.

Just ask yourself — when was the last time you saw a big-budget Hollywood action movie in which the CCP was portrayed as villainous?

Movies from the Cold War era are rife with villainous Soviet spies and officials — rightly so, as it was highly thematically relevant at the time — but in an era when China is turning into a high-tech totalitarian dystopia right before our eyes, Hollywood is willing to forsake any plot points or imagery that might even allude to this fact, let alone willing to produce films that tell the truth about the Chinese regime.

In the same way, U.S. corporations — tempted by China’s massive customer base — are willing to compromise security, intellectual property and integrity to increase profit margins and stay on the CCP’s good side, the GOP lawmakers warned.

The House Intelligence Committee memo explained, “The CCP seeks to manipulate American business and financial leaders to facilitate its strategic objectives. Specifically, it entices or coerces collaboration with U.S. entities to acquire intellectual property, technology, and assistance for China-based entities.”

These companies have been “receiving guidance and direction from Chinese officials to influence business operations, investment strategy, and strategic directions” and “have halted or changed business initiatives and strategy due to concerns of Chinese opposition, resulting in self-censorship,” the memo detailed.

Meanwhile, businesses subject to this degree of influence from China, in turn, seek to influence public policy in Beijing’s favor, the lawmakers explained.

“The CCP influences U.S. industry and financial leaders to pressure local, state, and federal executives and legislatures to take actions that benefit Beijing,” the memo noted.

This is, of course, all to China’s advantage, as its leaders very well know.

“China has articulated its understanding that its position in the U.S. supply chain could be exploited to jeopardize U.S. national security,” the warning from House lawmakers explained, noting such weaknesses are “particularly critical in supply chains for key commercial products, medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and rare earth minerals.”

The Chinese Communist Party may be one of the most powerful and sinister ruling parties the globe has ever seen, but it is certainly not stupid, and its long-term plan to surpass the United States on the world stage is, in many ways, sheer brilliance.

As the enticement of CCP investments or China’s massive consumer base influence corporations to self-censor or compromise their own security for the sake of profit, China’s “wolf warrior” diplomats are completely committed to rebuffing any and all criticism of their tactics.

Just this week, while celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP, Xi vowed any attempts to “bully” China would be met with “bloodshed.”

“​The Chinese people will absolutely not allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or enslave us and anyone who attempts to do so will face broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” ​Xi said Thursday, as reported by The Associated Press, in a thinly veiled threat to any nations who might choose to act on exactly the kinds of warnings being issued by Nunes and his fellow lawmakers.

“We will turn the people’s military into a world-class military, with even stronger capabilities and even more reliable means to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty, security and development interests,” Xi also said during his remarks.

Beijing is not hiding its plan for global domination, nor is it apologizing for it, and it’s making clear to the world stage that we have two options: either shut up and sit still while CCP proponents continue to wage a corporate Cold War on our nation, or face WWIII.

Are we simply going to let them bully us with this despotic rhetoric?

