NYC Beginning to Understand San Francisco's Disgusting Problem After Migrant Flood

New York City is coming to grips with the severity of the migrant problem faced by border cities, with a sewage crisis casting a pervasive toilet-like stench across neighborhoods.

For years, sidewalks and parks in San Francisco have been used as impromptu bathrooms.

The issue reached a new level when the city realized it would require $1.7 million to install a single public toilet.

With more than 170,000 migrants arriving in New York since spring 2022, according to Newsday, the city is facing a problem similar to San Francisco’s.

According to a Jan. 20 New York Post report, New York City’s Tompkins Square Park has been transformed into one giant toilet, after the city decided to whisk away three port-a-potties that became too difficult to clean.

Little did they know, this move would cast a darker shadow.

Worn down by the agonizing wait for a coveted spot in the local shelter, migrants have now turned the park into an improvised relief area.

“There was a cup of what I thought was somebody’s discarded hot chocolate that turned out to be not hot chocolate,” said street cleaner John Cashvan, according to the Post.

Do you blame Joe Biden for the migrant crisis in New York? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Most of them want to pee in plastic cups rather than the ground, and they leave them on people’s doorsteps,” resident Garrett Rosso told the newspaper.

The story got the attention of social media users:

NEW: Migrants in New York City are reportedly leaving pee in cups on people’s doorsteps as the migrant crisis continues to spiral out of control. Living among pee & poop is just part & parcel of living in NYC I guess. Unfortunately, it gets worse. Migrants are also pooping in… pic.twitter.com/Uk53RK4Ua2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 21, 2024

How long before NYC has a human fecal matter map like San Francisco? pic.twitter.com/x71Ra3a535 — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) January 21, 2024

This is disgusting and will possibly lead to the spread of disease. NYC has to reevaluate how important it is to remain a sanctuary city. Oh, and most of all, stop voting Democrat! 💯 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 21, 2024

According to the Post, residents of Manhattan’s Lower East Side — the part of the city that’s home to the park — are criticizing the city administration for failing to address the influx of migrants.

Their sentiment is crystal clear: Before welcoming such a multitude of migrants, there should be a clear plan in place on how to properly take care of them.

“The bathrooms are an issue. We’ve tried to engage administration regarding this [but] we have not as of this moment been successful,” Susan Stetzer, the district manager for Community Board 3, told the Post.

She added that migrants are left standing outside in freezing temperatures, labeling it a “humanitarian crisis.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.